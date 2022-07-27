1 in 3 Marketers Say They’re Not Currently Using Enough Channels

Almost 1 in 4 marketers rate the success of their multichannel marketing strategy as “very successful” at achieving their objectives, while two-thirds rate it “somewhat successful,” according to a study [download page] from Ascend2 and its Research Partners.

The survey was fielded among an audience skewed towards B2C marketing, with respondents primarily at companies with fewer than 50 employees.

Easily the most-cited essential element of a successful multi-channel marketing strategy was accurate measurement of performance, by 61% of respondents. By comparison, fewer than half (43%) said that integrated/unified marketing technology is an essential element of a successful strategy. These can be interlinked: only 1 in 6 (16%) say that their current marketing technology stack allows them to extensively measure multi-channel marketing initiatives across all channels.

Multi-Channel Effectiveness is Growing

The effectiveness of multi-channel marketing is improving for most marketers, per the report: almost 1 in 5 (18% share) said that it is increasingly significantly, while another two-thirds (68%) said it is increasingly moderately.

Previous research has indicated that a majority of marketers find the ROI from an average multichannel campaign to be good (50%) or very good (6%). More recently, a study from McKinsey specific to B2B revealed that more channels equals more sales.

As far as channels go, the Ascend2 survey suggests that some marketers feel they could be expanding their quantity. Although about 6 in 10 (59%) said that they have the right number of channels to meet their goals, one-third (34%) said they’re currently not using enough.

Other Findings:

The most-cited challenges to executing a successful multi-channel marketing strategy were creating an effective strategy and insufficient budget/resources.

Virtually all respondents strongly (33%) or moderately (62%) agreed that integrated marketing channels enable better targeting of the right audience at the right time.

Asked which of various channels/tactics they feel will contribute most to overall business growth in the coming year, respondents were most apt to point to social media, ahead of website/landing pages, email, and content marketing.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 372 marketers targeting B2C (45% share), B2B (27%) and B2B and B2C equally (28%). Some 62% work at companies with fewer than 50 employees.