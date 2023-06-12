How Are Marketers Planning to Combat Economic Uncertainty?

The economic climate is proving to be a big concern for marketers, and some CMOs in the US are reporting a growing sense of pessimism about the economy as well as cuts to their budgets. In fact, only about one-third of marketers around the world are either extremely (9%) or very (25%) confident in marketing’s ability to handle economic adversity/uncertainty against their revenue growth mandate, according to a report [download page] from CMO Council in partnership with Sprinklr.

In surveying almost 500 global marketing leaders across industries and company sizes, the research found that almost as many are facing budget decreases (33%) this year as enjoying budget hikes (36%). Marketing technology budgets have a slightly better outlook: while an equal 36% expect their investment to increase, fewer (25%) see a drop on the horizon.

Although marketing isn’t high on CFOs’ investment plans this year, the CMO Council research has some encouraging results regarding the CMO-CFO relationship. That’s because about 6 in 10 marketers either strongly (19%) or somewhat (40%) agree that they are able to convince the CFO to invest in marketing and not cut the budget.

Meanwhile, the report finds that there are several areas in which highly confident marketers are performing better than their less confident counterparts. (Highly confident marketers are the third who are extremely or very confident in marketing’s ability to handle economic adversity, while less confident marketers are those who are moderately, slightly, or not at all confident.)

Perhaps the biggest gap is in satisfaction with their ability to articulate marketing’s value to impact revenue: fully 54% of highly confident marketers are “very satisfied” with their ability to do so, compared to just 14% of less-confident marketers.

Additionally, one-third (34%) of highly confident marketers rate themselves “very satisfied” at how they leverage data/analytics to become more predictive, versus only 1 in 10 less-confident marketers. And with brand-building spend perhaps undervalued, 1 in 3 highly-confident marketers are very satisfied with their balance of investments across brand and demand, compared to just 9% of less-confident marketers.

While the highly confident group is also more likely to be very satisfied with its ability to consolidate martech and leverage AI to deliver omnichannel customer experience (CX), fewer than one-quarter (22%) express a high amount of satisfaction with this.

As it stands, the delivery of omnichannel CX is a key priority for marketers looking forward. When presented with a list of ways to emerge from economic adversity/uncertainty to be in a position for growth and asked which was their top initiative, a leading 21% share of respondents said they are looking to orchestrate customer journeys to drive omnichannel experience.

That narrowly edged the next-biggest focus, driving customer acquisition and growth (20% share), followed by leveraging AI and data to scale analytics (17% share).

For more, download the study here.