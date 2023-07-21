It’s Getting Pricier to Acquire and Retain Customers, B2C Marketers Say

A slight majority (54%) of B2C marketers indicate that they budget more for acquisition than retention, while one-third (33%) budget equally for acquisition and retention, according to a survey [download page] from Optimove. Respondents are split on what’s the best way to deliver the highest growth in the next year, with some favoring budget shifts towards customer marketing, and others wanting to focus on new customer acquisition.

The results bring to mind recent research in which B2C marketers said their media strategies are far more focused on acquisition than retention. What seems to be true, at least if these latest results are to be trusted, is that the costs of marketing are rising for both, perhaps slightly more for acquisition than retention.

To wit, 56% of respondents indicated that the cost of acquisition marketing has either significantly (16%) or somewhat (40%) increased over the past year. Not far behind, almost half (48%) said that the cost of retention marketing has either significantly (16%) or somewhat (32%) increased during that time period.

That’s an ominous development in an environment where 3 in 4 CMOs are facing pressure to “do more with less.”

Nonetheless, B2C marketers are planning investments in some digital marketing areas to aid in their efforts. More than 6 in 10 (63%) will increase their investment in scaling personalization, and a majority will also look to boost their investments in unifying customer data (58%), AI-based marketing automation (57%) and multi-channel orchestration (57%).

They’ll be hoping that doing so can help them counter their main challenges. For acquisition marketing, reaching relevant customers and delivering personalized experiences to top prospects count as the top challenges, while for retention marketing respondents find it most difficult to identify valuable customers to invest in.

B2C marketers will also want to improve their use of zero- and first-party data, the implementation of which also faces numerous obstacles. About half (49%) currently do not have a zero-party data strategy in place, though most of those (31% overall) are planning to execute one. With respect to first-party data, 42% currently don’t have an executed strategy, though the vast majority of those (35% overall) are planning to execute one.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 221 senior-level B2C marketing executives.