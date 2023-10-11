Most US CMOs See Increased Rivalry for Customers on the Horizon

Rivalry for customers is likely to heat up in the coming year, and that competition is possibly more apt to come from new global rather than new domestic competitors, according to the latest edition [pdf] of The CMO Survey. About two-thirds (68%) of the senior marketing leaders surveyed for the report believe that they’ll face more intense rivalry for customers in the coming year, with B2B Product companies (73%) in particular feeling like they’ll be facing stiffer competition.

Competitor activities are also likely to come in the form of innovation, according to the study. About 6 in 10 (59%) forecast increased levels of competitor innovation, up from 51% who felt the same way the last time this question was asked, in 2017. Indeed, separate research indicates that North American CMOs will be focusing more on innovation in the coming year.

In an interesting switch from the 2017 study, more CMOs now see the emergence of new global competitors (50%) as a growing threat than the emergence of new domestic competitors (40%). In 2017, by contrast, CMOs were more likely to forecast the emergence of new domestic (40%) than global (38%) competitors.

Another thing that has changed slightly since then is perception regarding price-cutting. This year about half (52%) of CMOs believe that competitor price-cutting will increase over the coming year, down from 57% who felt that way in 2017. In an inflationary period, it seems that marketers are possibly more likely to be raising prices than cutting them. Consumers certainly feel that companies are engaging in greedflation…

As regards inflation, its impact on marketing spending appears to be waning somewhat. Some 45.1% share of respondents said that current inflationary pressures are leading to decreased marketing spending levels, down from 52% in the previous edition of the survey fielded 6 months earlier. Instead, a growing portion say that inflationary pressures are having no impact on their spending (37.8%, up from 31.4%).

Notably, B2B Product companies – the same ones that are most likely to see increased customer rivalry on the horizon – are also the most likely to say that inflationary pressures are leading to decreased marketing spending levels, with 53.2% saying that’s the case. As such, it appears that this sector will be facing more competition with less investment at their disposal.

Overall, marketing is estimated to account for an average of 10.6% of company budgets, down from a high of 13.8% in the year-earlier report. B2C companies appear to be allocating more of their company budgets to marketing than their B2B counterparts, with B2C Product companies the biggest spenders (18.3% share).

Looking ahead, respondents expect their overall marketing spend to grow by about 10% (9.9%) during the next 12 months, compared to a reported 7.9% rise in the past 12 months.

The marketing expenses most likely to be included in company budgets are direct expenses of marketing activities (92% selecting category as part of marketing budget), brand-related expenses (89.9%), and social media marketing (87.4%). About 7 in 10 (69.3%) include marketing research in their budgets, while slightly more than half include customer experience expenses (54.8%) and marketing training (50.8%).

For more, check out the study here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a July-August survey of 316 marketing leaders at for-profit US companies, 95.6% of whom are VP-level and above.