Digital Commerce M&A Is Regaining Some Momentum

Digital commerce M&A transactions appear to be gaining some steam again after a precipitous decline in the number of deals during the same period last year. After falling from a high of 692 deals in Q1 2022 to a post-pandemic low of 442 in the third quarter of last year, the number of deals has been on the rise for three consecutive quarters, reaching 526 in Q2 of this year, according to a Hampleton Partners study [download page].

While that Q2 figure slightly trails the year-earlier period (538) and much more so the even more active post-pandemic days (571 in Q2 2021), it’s well above the norm from the pre-pandemic, when no Q3 topped 400 deals going back at least as far as 2017.

For the first half of the year, 1,017 deals were closed. The report notes that there have been 4,650 active acquirers in the past 30 months, and that 30% of active acquirers made more than one acquisition during the past 30 months. The most active acquirers during that time period have been Tencent (12), Accenture (11), and Azerion (11).

The “digital commerce” market covered in the report contains 5 sub-sectors, and they had varied contributions to deal flow during the first half of this year. Leading the way was the Agencies & Services Providers sub-sector, at 37% share of deal count. It was followed by Digital Commerce Software (21%) and Internet Services & Portals (20%), with Media, Social & Gaming (13%) and Online Retail (9%) trailing.

The Agencies & Services Providers sub-sector has seen a steadily increasing number of deals of late. Although Q2’s total trailed Q1, it was still well above the year-earlier period. Moreover, the H1 total of almost 300 deals easily outpaced the number of deals announced in H2 2022 (196) and H1 2022 (150). Trailing 30-month median EBITDA multiples have also seen growth in this sub-sector.

Valuations have also been growing in the Online Retail sub-sector, though deal counts have been trending down in the past couple of years in that area.

For more, download the report here.