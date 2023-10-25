What Skills Are Most Important for Strategists?

Most strategists – primarily at agencies – agree that they’re clear about their professional responsibilities (72%) and that their work objectives are well defined (56%). But what skills are needed for them to be successful with those responsibilities and objectives? WARC’s “Future of Strategy” report indicates that the most important skill is to understand emerging cultural and behavioral trends.

Some two-thirds (68%) of respondents said that this is one of the most important skills for strategists today. Recent research suggests that CMOs believe that brands not only need to understand cultural trends, but to create them also: 86% agree that brands should aspire to create culture and build their own audiences.

A majority (54%) of strategists also say it’s important for them to be able to deliver upstream/brand planning insights. This aligns with what they see as the biggest opportunity for planners/strategists at their company: working on upstream business insights.

Close behind, the second-most cited opportunity is for planners/strategists to balance short-term and long-term brand objectives, as cited by about 53% of respondents. Indeed, almost 9 in 10 CMOs in the US agree that they often have to focus on the short term to the detriment of the long term.

Brands and CSR

Strategists are quite clear on the need for brands to get involved in CSR initiatives: 65% either strongly agree or agree that all brands should have a purpose beyond making a profit.

There’s even more consensus that it’s important for brands to take a stand on environmental issues, with three-quarters (75%) agreeing to some extent. However, fewer than half (47%) agree that it’s important for brands to take a stand on political and social issues.

Maybe that’s because of the potential for backlash: almost 8 in 10 (79%) respondents agreed that fear of audience backlash means brands are increasingly reluctant to take a stand on political and social issues.

Notably, consumers in the US want brands to stand firm even amidst a backlash: a slim majority of US adults surveyed agree that if a corporation takes a stand on an issue, they should stick by their decision, even if it makes some consumers angry.

Strategy Loses A Little Influence

As planners and strategists work to better understand consumer trends they’ll be doing so with a backdrop of somewhat waning influence. This year fewer than half (48%) strongly agree (12%) or agree (36%) that the planning function has gained more influence with clients over the past year, down from 60% who felt the same way last year.

Moreover, while 44% expect the size of their planning/strategy team to grow over the next year, that’s down from 60% who had that expectation last year and 65% the year before.

Read more about trends in strategy and planning here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June-July survey of 971 strategists around the world, the majority of whom are agency side strategists.