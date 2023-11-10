Brand and Marketing Strength Are Important Considerations for Financial Analysts

Marketing is often viewed internally as more of a cost center than a revenue center, a perception that CMOs have worked hard to change. There is one group, though, that appears to see the value of marketing – including ad spending – and that’s financial analysts. Indeed, financial analysts in the US and UK who cover publicly listed companies in those markets are more likely to view advertising and promotion spending as investments than as operating costs, according to research from IPA and Brand Finance.

Some 37% share of financial analysts surveyed said that when thinking about advertising spend they define the nature of that spend as an investment, compared to 24% share who view it as an operating cost. (The rest view it as a bit of both.)

There’s more uncertainty with regards to promotions spending, though analysts still are slightly more likely to view this as an investment (28%) than a cost (23%).

Even so, analysts hold a somewhat conflicting view. When asked how they would react to a company they analyze announcing a cut in marketing spending, a slim majority (52%) said they would see this as a “positive cost-saving measure” as opposed to 36% who would feel it to be a “short-term fix with long-term negative consequences.”

Additionally, the study’s authors note that “the results show a seeming lack of understanding of marketing” in some areas. That’s because relatively few analysts surveyed believe that marketing impacts areas such as sales price (54%) and share price (44%).

There’s more agreement instead over marketing’s impact on factors including profit margin (77%), sales volume (71%) and market share (66%).

The Value of Marketing

While financial analysts may need some education on marketing, it’s also true that they do see the value of it. When thinking about public companies in the industry or industries they cover, fully 79% said that the strength of brand/marketing is “very important” to their appraisal and analysis.

That makes this the most important factor they consider, ahead of leadership quality (76%), technological innovation (72%), and reported profit (71%), among others.

Finally, separately, about 9 in 10 respondents agreed that irrespective of current financial reporting standards and practice, marketing spend should be treated like technology R&D, and be capitalized all (56%) or some of the time (33%).

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 203 financial analysts who cover publicly listed companies in the US and the UK. Half of the respondents are based in the UK and half in the US.