SMBs Are Feeling Better About Their Marketing

SMBs are more likely this year than they were a couple of years ago to say they’ve experienced increased costs, and are also more concerned about their business’ financial security, according to the latest annual State of Small Business Report [pdf] from Verizon. At the same time, fewer say they’ve experienced declining sales, and most are maintaining optimism for the future.

What’s clear is that concerns about non-economic business issues are trending down (i.e. improving), particularly relative to a couple of years ago. For example, fewer than half (48%) of respondents in this latest iteration of the survey said that they are very or somewhat concerned about creating relationships with new customers or clients, with this down from roughly two-thirds (66%) in the 2021 survey.

Likewise, fewer than half (46%) are concerned about marketing their business’ products and services effectively, down from 6 in 10 who held this concern in the 2021 edition. Concerns have also eased around maintaining relationships with existing customers or clients (45%, down from 60%) and creating new products and services that meet the changing needs of consumers (42%, down from 52%).

Looking at tactics that SMBs have implemented over the past year, and the most common is to use social media marketing to increase customer engagement and online traffic. Some 56% report currently doing or having already done this, with a further 21% share not yet having done so but considering doing so.

Separate research has found that 59% of B2C and 48% of B2B SMBs cite social media marketing as an area of their strategy they would most like to improve over the next 12 months. In this latest survey, about 7 in 10 respondents said that access to free social media marketing courses or programs that they can use on their own time would be either very (34%) or somewhat (35%) helpful.

For those venturing into social media marketing, Facebook looks like a good option, as a recent study reveals that Facebook is not only the most used social platform by SMBs, but also the most highly touted channel for ROI.

For more, check out Verizon’s study here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 681 small to midsize business owners and decision-makers.