CMOs to Increasingly Prioritize CX and Innovation in the Coming Year

Almost 3 in 4 (73% of) CMOs in the US and Canada believe that the importance of the marketing function has increased over the past 2 years, according to a report [download page] from dentsu. This aligns with separate research that has likewise tracked the rising importance of marketing, particularly since the pandemic.

The dentsu report notes that “marketing’s role as a driver of business performance is reflected in the broad number of business metrics CMOs are now held accountable for.” Among those metrics, the leading business result that CMOs say they’re responsible for is growth of the customer base (66%), followed by product/service innovation (58%) and customer satisfaction and advocacy (51%).

When segmenting by business type, the results show that B2C CMOs are held more accountable for customer satisfaction and advocacy than are B2B respondents, and also are more apt to have short-term sales/revenue within their remit. By contrast, B2B CMOs are more likely to be primarily responsible for the delivery of digital transformation programs.

Looking ahead, the research finds some shifts in priorities over the coming year, potentially due to a changing economic environment. With respondents generally optimistic about the economy, fewer say that a primary role of the marketing function in the coming year will be supporting pricing/price optimization (14%) than indicate that this was a primary role over the past year (22%). Likewise, far fewer will be tasked with advising on distribution strategies in the coming year (7%) than in the past one (18%).

The primary roles of the marketing function over the next year, per respondents, will be ensuring effective brand management (43%, compared to 39% who reported this as a primary role in the past year) and developing the overall customer experience (43%, versus 37% for the past year). These roles have overtaken delivering business growth, which 44% said was their biggest role over the past year, but which slightly fewer (41%) say will be a primary concern for them in the coming year.

Also on the rise for CMOs in comparison to last year are the roles of delivering business transformation (34% citing for the coming year versus 28% for the past year) and leading disruptive innovation (23% for the coming year versus 17% for the past year). This latter point is supported by recent research that also found that North American CMOs will be focusing more on innovation in the next year.

In sum, these shifts suggest that CMOs will be focusing more on strategic efforts in the coming year than in the past year, when they were more likely to be paying attention to economic-driven initiatives such as pricing and distribution.

That said, the economy is still a factor that CMOs will have to address. Asked about their most important strategies to achieve organizational objectives given the economic environment, CMOs pointed to investing in improving their digital customer experience and also to optimizing prices for products and services. On an encouraging note, more say they’ll be increasing than decreasing their budgets for growth initiatives, media spending, and innovation-focused initiatives.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of more than 600 marketing leaders in the US (401) and Canada (206).