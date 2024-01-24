Which Consumer Trends Do Marketers Consider Most Important in 2024?

A little more than a year ago, TikTok / social video was all the rage among marketers. But then generative artificial intelligence (AI) burst onto the scene, captivating marketers and, to some extent, worrying consumers. And so it is that generative AI is the most important consumer trend that marketers are watching this year, according to the latest bi-annual study [download page] from Mediaocean.

Mediaocean conducted a November 2023 survey of more than 1,000 respondents primarily representing brands and agencies, but also media companies, measurement firms, tech platforms, and other marketing industry constituents. In thinking about the most important consumer trends that respondents are watching this year, close to 6 in 10 (57%) cited generative AI (e.g. ChatGPT, DALL-E), slightly down from the previous report (59%) but still leading the way.

Not far behind, a slight majority (53%) of respondents cited CTV/streaming as one of the most important trends they’re watching over the coming year. With about half of adults in the US watching video on CTV devices every day, CTV advertising budgets are on the rise.

Last year’s top consumer trend, TikTok/social video, has fallen to the third spot this year (although generative AI was not on the list in the year-earlier survey). Cited as a top consumer trend by about half (49%) of respondents, TikTok has gained support among consumers and continues to be immensely popular with teens.

In comparison to last year there have been declines in the responses for most trends, as only up to 3 choices are allowed and this latest survey had one more option than the year-earlier edition. However, it’s clear that some trends are receding in importance in marketers’ eyes. For example, somewhat surprisingly given its sustained and widespread popularity, gaming has also been cited by fewer and fewer respondents in recent surveys, down from 30% in late 2022 to 26% in mid-year 2023 (when AI was included as an option) and now 21% in this 2023 end-of-year survey.

But suffering the biggest drop of all is the ill-fated metaverse. Only 16% of respondents to this survey cited it as one of the most important consumer trends to keep an eye on this year, down from 20% in mid-2023 and from 34% in the year-earlier survey. Supporting that finding, recent research has also revealed a huge drop in spending intentions on marketing in the metaverse.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2023 survey of more than 1,000 respondents worldwide, primarily representing brands and agencies, but also media companies, measurement firms, tech platforms, and other marketing industry constituents.