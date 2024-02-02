CEOs See the Potential for AI to Improve Marketing

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) use is already more prevalent in the marketing and sales function than any other. As it stands, CEOs have high expectations for the benefits of AI in marketing, and many will be increasing their investments in AI in marketing and communications, according to a report from The Conference Board.

About 8 in 10 (79% of) CEOs surveyed globally agreed that AI could improve marketing, and that figure rises to 86% among CEOs in the US.

CMOs surveyed as part of the report do appear to be leading the charge in adoption of AI: about one-third (32%) said that they have already adopted AI into their business operations, compared to fewer than one-quarter (23%) of CEO respondents who said the same.

However, CEOs are more apt to envision an increase in spending on AI for marketing and communications. Almost half (46%) said such investment would increase over the next 2 years, versus 37% of CMOs. All told, virtually all CEOs (96%) and CMOs (97%) believe that investment in AI for marketing and communications will either increase or remain steady over the coming 2 years.

Within the US, a majority of CEOs plan to expand their budget for AI in marketing (55%) and communications (54%).

They’ll do this with high hopes for a payoff, as they’ll be leaning heavily on marketing for short-term growth. When asked their plans for growing profits this year, CEOs around the world ranked increasing sales via marketing as their second-leading plan, behind only introducing new products and services.

Looking further forward to the next 3-5 years, marketing and promotions ranks 4th on the list for global CEOs in terms of investments to ensure growth, trailing only investments in innovation, developing new lines of business, and digital transformation (including AI).

This aligns with recent research, in which CMOs in the US and Canada said that delivering business growth is one of their top mandates.

For more, check out The Conference Board’s report here.

About the Data: The results are based on an October-November 2023 survey of 1,247 C-suite executives, including 630 CEOs.