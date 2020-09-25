Marketers Satisfied with Agencies’ Creativity, Less So With Their Prices

When it comes to developing creative marketing ideas, agencies are doing a good job. However, marketers are less keen on how much they are expected to pay for services. This is per findings of a recent survey [download page] of some 360 marketing, PR and advertising professionals from S2 Research.

When respondents were asked to rate their level of satisfaction with agencies’ abilities in certain categories on a scale of 1 to 4 (1 = not satisfied; 4 = extremely satisfied), a large majority rated their satisfaction with agencies’ ability to develop creative marketing ideas a 4 (38%) or 3 (50%).

They also expressed a high level of satisfaction with the ease of working with agencies (4: 37%; 3: 42%). Likewise, more than 7 in 10 rated their level of satisfaction a 4 (30%) or 3 (42%) when it came to agencies’ ability to develop a marketing strategy. This is as earlier research shows that many marketing professionals are making overall marketing strategy one of their required capabilities from an agency this year. Furthermore, strategic thinking is an area companies are needing more from agencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, although professionals are satisfied with the abilities of their agencies, they are not nearly as happy about what they are being charged. Only about half rated agencies at a 4 (18%) or 3 (31%) in the area of price.

The report also finds that nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents outsource their digital marketing and social media to agencies, while more than half outsource copywriting and design (55%), public relations (52%) and media planning and buying (52%).

For the most part, they were highly satisfied with the performance of their current or former agency. This is particularly true insofar as their abilities in copywriting/design and in digital marketing or social media, with 48% and 51%, respectively, saying they were extremely satisfied.

Looking ahead 12 to 24 months, respondents indicate that they are likely to use marketing agencies for answering important marketing and audience questions, as well as for working on day-to-day marketing projects. However, they’re less likely to engage an agency to provide strategies to support their business or to work on overflow marketing projects.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Results are based on a survey of 360 professionals working in advertising, promotions and marketing roles, all of whom are involved in marketing decision-making.