Half of Local Ad Agencies Are Buying Streaming Audio

To achieve their goals, marketers utilize an abundance of advertising media. Of these, video, search, social and display are considered the most valuable. With this in mind, it’s no surprise a new report [download page] from Borrell Associates found these are the services local agencies are most likely to offer their clients.

The survey of about 700 respondents from local agencies – 74% of which are considered master marketers with 10,000 hours of experience – found that about 9 in 10 (88%) offer at least one digital marketing service for their clients, with social media being the most popular offering. Indeed, three-quarters (77%) offer social media management or buying to their clients. Those offering social media say that Facebook remains the most popular, with 6 in 10 (58%) saying it is very or extremely effective. Meanwhile, the use of Twitter has declined and TikTok continues to gain popularity.

Online banner and display ads and SEM are also popular digital services, each offered by 71% of local agencies. And with more US adults streaming audio, half (49%) of local agencies are buying and managing streaming audio ads.

Less popular digital services include email sponsorships (47%), content marketing (35%), in-app ads (34%), online directory listings (26%) and SMS/text services (23%).

Though many marketers are still investing in broadcast and cable TV (60% and 54%, respectively) for their clients and say they trust these media partners the most, a majority of local agencies that are buying TV also invest in streaming video and OTT (64%), with only 1 in 10 exclusively buying traditional spots.

About the Data: Findings are based on an April-June survey of 701 local agencies.