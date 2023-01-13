Fee-Based Compensation Remains Dominant in Agency Agreements

In the mid-90s, a shift in agency compensation took place from commission-based to fee-based compensation, and the latter has cemented itself as the dominant form, according to the latest study [download page] on this topic from the ANA. In fact, 82% of the study’s respondents report using a fee compensation method in at least one of their agency agreements, the highest share to-date.

The results are based on a survey of 101 client-side marketers responsible for 336 total agency relationships, who were asked to evaluate their agency agreements across compensation types. The 82% reporting fee-based methods was up from 68% the last time the survey was fielded in 2016, while the previous high-water mark for fee-based agreements (81%) was set in the survey before that, in 2013.

By contrast, the use of traditional commissions as a compensation method dropped to just 7% of respondents, down from 12% in 2016. The high for commission-based compensation was set in 2006, when it was reported by 16% of respondents.

Other methods – including value-based and sales commission approaches – fell to 11% of respondents, from 20% in 2016. Just 2% reported using value-based fee compensation, down from 7% in 2016, and only 1% said they use a sales commission approach, down from 5% in that edition.

As the ANA writes, “the use of new and ‘Other Methods’ of compensation are not gaining any traction.” It attributes this to the complexities of these approaches and the lack of confidence marketers experience in their implementation.

In other highlights from the report:

Commission-based compensation is more common in media planning and/or media buying services than in other services, and is also more frequent in full-service advertising agreements.

Across the entire sample, labor-based fee compensation (58%) arrangements are preferred over fixed or output-based fees (38%), though the extent to which that is true depends on the size of the advertiser. Larger advertisers ($500 million+) are more likely to employ output-based fees (53%) than labor-based ones (45%), while the opposite is true for smaller advertisers (less than $200 million), at 22% and 76%, respectively.

The use of performance incentives as an additional element to fee- or commission-based plans appears to have peaked. After rising from 13% in 1991 to 61% in 2013, the percentage of respondents reporting their use dipped to 48% in 2016 and down to 41% this year, the lowest rate since 2003 (38%). This practice is much more common among larger than smaller advertisers.

Performance incentives generally represent only a small portion of total agency compensation, and fully 70% say they don’t know whether they have an impact on agency performance.

For more, download the study here.