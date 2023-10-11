Agencies Report Negative Impact of the Economy, Say Obtaining New Business is Harder

The trends aren’t too kind to agencies in the US this year: many say their business is down due to the economy; more are saying that it’s getting harder to obtain new business; and it’s also taking longer to go from meeting to close. So finds the 2023 Ad Agency New Business Report [download page] from RSW/US.

The latest edition of RSW/US’ annual report reveals that 58% of agencies surveyed have found it either a lot harder (21%) or harder (37%) to obtain new business this year, up from 43% last year and 28% the year prior. This is one of the highest levels in the past 9 editions of the report, second only to 2020 (67%), when the pandemic wrought havoc on the marketing ecosystem.

Just 7% are finding it easier or much easier than last year to obtain new business, down from 17% who found it easier last year, and 38% who found it easier in 2021 coming off 2020’s shake-up.

A decline in new business opportunities seems to be the culprit for this worsening new business environment. Some 38% this year report a decrease in new business opportunities relative to last year, compared to 26% who said the same last year relative to the previous year.

Even when they have new opportunities, they’re not as lucrative as they were: 41% said that the dollar volume of new opportunities has decreased compared to last year, versus 27% who said that the dollar volume has grown.

Getting a new opportunity isn’t easy. In fact, when asked why it’s harder to obtain new business, 61% pointed to fewer opportunities, up from 39% last year and 23% in 2021. Perhaps these shrinking opportunities are due to more in-housing of work? A recent report from the ANA found that in-house agencies should no longer be referred to as a trend and have become “firmly entrenched” in the marketing ecosystem. In that study, 82% of ANA client-side member marketers said they had an in-house agency, up from 78% the last time the survey was conducted in 2018, and from 58% a decade ago, in 2013.

Beyond a decline in opportunities, other key reasons cited for why it’s harder to obtain new business this year are budgets being too small (55%) and it being harder to break through (47%). Of note, the RSW/US report highlights that the top reason given in past years has been it being harder to break through, with this the first time that the challenge has dropped to the third-most cited.

Moving from a first meeting to closing a piece of business is a more lengthy affair these days, too. Almost one-fifth (18% share) of respondents said that on average it has taken them more than 6 months to move from a first meeting to closing a piece of business. That’s up from just 5% who said the same last year.

Not too surprisingly given the overarching theme of the report, satisfaction with new business plans is dropping. This year 44% report such satisfaction, down from about half (49%) last year and a slim majority (52%) the year prior.

Agencies are also less able to rely on existing clients for more work. When asked the most effective tools to generate new business, half (50%) pointed to business from existing clients, down from 64% last year, 71% in 2021, and 64% in 2020. In each of those previous years, this had been the leading way to obtain new business.

Instead, this year agencies see more effectiveness from referrals: 69% said this was the most effective way to generate new business, up from 60% who said the same last year, 53% in 2021, and 60% in 2020.

Finally, the economy isn’t helping things: almost half (45%) of agencies surveyed said their business is down either significantly (15%) or somewhat (30%) due to the economy, versus just 28% who said it was up either significantly (9%) or somewhat (19%) as a result of the economy.

For more, download the full report here.

About the Data: The 2023 results are based on a survey of 250 ad agencies in the US.