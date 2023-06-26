Older Americans Feel That Brands’ Product Innovation Ignores Them

Baby Boomers control half of US household wealth, and adults older than them control another eighth. But not only are older Americans being ignored in advertising, they’re also feeling left behind in product innovation, according to survey results [pdf] from Ipsos.

Ipsos asked more than 1,000 US adults the level to which they agreed or disagreed with the following statement: “Most new products are being created with my needs in mind.” Overall, more respondents agreed (31%) than disagreed (23%) with the statement, though a plurality (47%) neither agreed or disagreed.

There was a strong age skew to the results, though. Some 41% of 18-34-year-olds agreed that most new products are being created with their needs in mind, well above the overall average (31%). However, fewer than half as many (19%) respondents ages 55 and older felt the same way.

Not too surprisingly – and possibly as a result – Ipsos details an “enthusiasm gap” when it comes to brand innovation: whereas about half of 18-34-year-olds (52%) and 35-54-year-olds (48%) agreed that “most new products excite me,” only about half as many (27%) respondents ages 55 and older concurred.

As the analysts note, this might be “isolating brands from a significant segment of buyers.” Indeed, there were about 100 million Americans ages 55 and older in the US last year, constituting fully 30% of the entire population, so that is certainly a “significant segment” whose needs are not being met.

There’s more consensus among the age groups that “most new products often have packaging that is difficult to open,” though once again this problem is more prevalent among the 55+ group (48% agreeing) than the younger 18-34 bracket (43%).

In other findings regarding product innovation, the survey results reveal that:

Adults are twice as likely to disagree as to agree with the following statement: “Lately, most new products feel confusing to me.”

More than one-quarter (27%) agree that “these days, most new products make me feel old,” but those in agreement were outweighed by the 37% who disagreed.

Respondents were split on the impact of packaging, with 35% agreeing that “I’m drawn to new products based on their packaging” and 37% disagreeing.

For more, check out the full survey results here and the breakdowns by age group here.

About the Data: The results are based on an April survey of 1,120 US adults.