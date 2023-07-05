Marketers Now Say Generative AI is the Most Important Consumer Trend of the Year

Rewind a few months, and all the talk in marketing was social video. It had been named the most important consumer trend that marketers were watching, and short-form video was also the most important trend cited by agencies. But the explosive growth of ChatGPT has led generative artificial intelligence (AI) to usurp social video as the most important consumer trend in the eyes of marketing industry stakeholders, according to the latest bi-annual report [download page] from Mediaocean.

Mediaocean conducted an April survey of more than 700 respondents primarily representing brands and agencies, but also media companies, measurement firms, tech platforms, and other marketing industry constituents. In thinking about the most important consumer trends that respondents are watching this year, almost 6 in 10 (59%) cited generative AI (e.g. ChatGPT, DALL-E), slightly ahead of TikTok/social video (57%).

Generative AI was a new option for this edition of the survey that immediately vaulted to the top of the list; beyond it, the rank of most important trends remained mostly consistent with the previous edition. The only difference was that this time, more respondents cited gaming than the metaverse as an important consumer trend to watch, with the latter quickly falling off the radar for marketers amid consumer apathy.

As far as generative AI goes, respondents to the Mediaocean survey tabbed copywriting (59%) and data analysis (53%) as the areas in which they see its biggest potential in marketing, followed by market research (48%), image generation (39%), and customer service (37%). Relatively few (30%) see its potential impact on SEO, with AI-driven search feared to have a significantly detrimental impact on content discovery.

Separately, the survey asked respondents about the advertising capabilities and media investments that are most critical given current macroeconomic uncertainty. On this front performance-driven paid media remained atop the list, with the next-most cited areas also consistent from the previous report: measurement and attribution capabilities; and brand advertising.

Compared to the prior survey, creative testing and analysis has grown in importance relative to other capabilities and investments, while demand generation has faded somewhat. Perhaps unsurprisingly, experimental/innovation budgets have also risen slightly in the rankings, with this possibly related to the focus on generative AI.

Whereas the top capabilities and investments were the same as in the previous iteration of the study, the biggest area of concern in media and marketing activities has changed. This time, respondents are most concerned about the decline in ability to measure campaign effectiveness on tech platforms and the open web. Another concern climbing up the ranks is poor ability to manage reach and frequency across CTV and digital channels.

That doesn’t seem to be dampening investment in CTV, though. Some 60% of respondents expect to increase their spend on this channel this year, putting it behind only social platforms (67%) and digital display/video (63%) in terms of budget enthusiasm. By contrast, more respondents plan to decrease than increase their spending on national and local TV, with print also set for a net decline in spend.

For more, download the report here.