6 in 10 Marketers Believe Generative AI will Transform Their Roles

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) might be the most important consumer trend of the year, per marketers, but it also has the potential to radically impact their own work. In fact, 6 in 10 feel that generative AI will transform their roles, and 53% believe that it’s a “game changer,” according to research from Salesforce.

Currently, about half (51%) of surveyed marketers are using or experimenting with generative AI at work, and another fifth (22%) are planning to very soon, such that close to three-quarters of marketers will be leveraging its potential to some extent.

But perhaps not to as great an extent as they could: 43% report not knowing how to get the most value out of generative AI, and 39% don’t know how to safely use it.

There are indeed some concerns: while more than 6 in 10 say that trusted customer data is important for its successful use, two-thirds (67%) indicate that their company’s data is not properly set up for generative AI.

Additionally, accuracy and quality represent a top concern around generative AI at work, and most believe that the technology’s lack of human creativity and contextual knowledge is a potential barrier to successful use. As such, about 2 in 3 (66%) feel that human oversight is necessary in order to successfully use generative AI.

Training could also be important for success in its use, according to a slight majority (54%) of marketers, although 7 in 10 acknowledge that their employer isn’t yet providing such training.

Nonetheless, there’s broad agreement that generative AI will eliminate busy work (71%) and allow marketers to focus on more strategic work (71%), a notion that aligns with the feelings of B2B marketers in a separate survey. In particular, marketers are using generative AI for basic content creation (76%), to write copy (76%), and to inspire creative thinking (71%).

The most transformative impacts of generative AI, however, will be in analyzing market data (58%) and analyzing performance data (58%), according to survey respondents. Most also believe that generative AI will transform how they create groups or segments for marketing campaigns (57%), create marketing campaign and journey plans (55%), and personalize messaging content (54%), among others. Recent research has likewise found marketers believing that generative AI will have its biggest impacts in marketing on copywriting, data analysis, and market research.

For more, check out Salesforce’s data here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of “1,029 full-time marketers representing companies of a variety of sizes and sectors in the United States, UK, and Australia.”