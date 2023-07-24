North American CMOs to Focus More on Innovation over the Next Year

About three-quarters (74%) of North American CMOs surveyed in H1 report that the importance of the marketing function has increased over the past 2 years, up from 68% who felt the same way a year earlier, according to a recent report [download page] from dentsu. This aligns with previous research from the CMO Survey also finding a majority consensus around the rising importance of marketing.

The CMOs surveyed by dentsu indicate that they are primarily accountable for growth of their customer base (68%), while a majority (56%) also report accountability for product and service innovation. This is particularly the case for CMOs in the US, 60% of whom say they are accountable for innovation. Compared to respondents in Canada, US CMOs also report more responsibility for short-term sales/revenue growth, but express less accountability for medium/long-term brand health.

The primary role of the marketing function in the coming year, per the North American CMOs, is to deliver business growth, as cited by 45% of respondents. Next up is developing the overall customer experience (39%), now in the second spot after a decline in the percentage who say that ensuring effective brand management (37%) is a primary role.

Compared to the H2 2022 edition of the survey, there has been noticeable growth in the percentage of CMOs who say that a primary role of the marketing function is to lead disruptive innovation: in this edition, 30% said that’s the case, up from 24%.

Indeed, 96% of CMOs attach some degree of importance to innovation for business growth, including 62% who believe it to be “extremely important.” Once again, CMOs in the US are more apt than their counterparts in Canada to say that innovation is “extremely” important. Furthermore, while 64% of US CMOs say that innovation is “extremely effective” to their business growth, only 38% of respondents in Canada concur.

When asked what types of innovation they consider most critical for the success of their marketing strategy, CMOs overall were most likely to cite innovation of the brand’s vision and its expression through marketing and communications (46%). Roughly 4 in 10 also pointed to innovation of the brand’s products and/or services (41%) and to innovating the organization’s ways of working and culture (40%).

In examining differences by business type, the results indicate that B2B CMOs are more focused than B2C CMOs on innovating the brand’s vision and expression as well as the brand experience delivered to customers, while B2C CMOs are more apt to see innovation of the brand’s products and services as critical, as well as creating a new threshold for what is possible in the industry category the brand operates in.

In order to improve their ability to innovate, CMOs are primarily focusing on improving their understanding of customer needs and investing in emerging technologies. However, this latter point also represents an obstacle: the leading challenge to innovation cited by CMOs is that it requires the implementation and upkeep of too many technologies.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 610 CMOs in the US (399) and Canada (211) across company sizes and B2C, B2B, and B2B & B2B business models.