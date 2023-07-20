Responsible AI: Here Are the Actions that CMOs Agree Brands Should Take

Marketers believe that generative AI is the most important consumer trend of the year, and most feel that it will also transform their jobs. In fact, more than one-quarter (28% share) of CMOs in the US and Canada surveyed [download page] by dentsu believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionize their business, disrupting every aspect of it, and an additional half (51% share) feel that it will have a significant impact in multiple areas of their business.

Additionally, 41% share indicate that adoption of AI will be critical to the viability of their business, and an additional 46% believe that adoption will have a significant impact on their organization’s ability to meet its business goals in the next 2 years.

Nonetheless, there are certain actions that brands will need to take with respect to AI to live up to consumers’ expectations and allow for responsible use of the technologies. Three in 4 CMOs agree that when it comes to the adoption of AI in the next 5 years, brands should disclose to consumers that a service the brand makes available to them (e.g. a hotel concierge service) is delivered to them using AI. Likewise, almost three-quarters agree that brands should disclose to consumers when they’re having interactions that are powered by AI (73%) and ensure that existing biases and systems of inequality are not propagated by the AI-based applications they leverage (also 73%).

In comparing the responses of CMOs to those of an accompanying survey of consumers, there are some minor differences in expectations. Although three-quarters of consumers feel that brands should disclose to them if a branded piece of content they are experiencing was created using AI, fewer (69%) of CMOs agree.

Similarly, while 73% of consumers agree that brands should disclose to consumers if a product they can purchase from the brand was designed using AI, CMOs are slightly less likely to agree (67%).

The biggest gap comes with regards to jobs: 72% of consumers agree that brands should limit their adoption of AI in the next 5 years to protect “human” jobs, while only 60% of CMOs agree. AI’s impact on labor markets is a concern for consumers: separate research has found that adults in the US are more than 3 times as likely to believe that advancements in AI will lead to there being fewer jobs (46%) for people than more jobs (14%).

Finally, the dentsu survey indicates that AI is currently being most heavily leveraged for data management and analysis, in line with other research showing belief in its potential for market and performance data analysis. The highest priority areas for adoption of AI tech and AI-based apps in the next year are data management and analysis, customer interactions, customer experience design, and creative output.

About the Data: The CMO results are based on a survey of 610 CMOs in the US (399) and Canada (211) across company sizes and B2C, B2B, and B2B & B2B business models. The consumer results are based on a survey of more than 1,000 US respondents.