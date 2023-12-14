Marketing Leaders Worry About Falling Behind on Generative AI

Marketers are clear about the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI). But with 6 in 10 believing that generative AI will transform their roles, there’s also the potential to be left behind – and that’s a concern that many marketers hold, according to a study [download page] from Salesforce.

About 9 in 10 line-of-business leaders surveyed around the world either strongly agree (44%) or agree (47%) that generative AI would benefit their organization. But there’s almost as much widespread concern – especially among marketers – that their company is missing out on those benefits.

Indeed, fully 88% of marketing leaders surveyed agree that they’re worried their company is missing out on generative AI’s benefits. That compares with 78% of sales leaders and 73% of service leaders who share that sentiment.

It could be that marketers are concerned with being left behind because they are one of the functions that is closest to generative AI use. A recent study found that organizational use of generative AI is highest in the marketing and sales function, while being somewhat less widely used in service operations.

One area that might be contributing to this worry is data accuracy. Analytics and IT leaders surveyed overwhelmingly agree (87%) that AI’s outputs are only as good as its data inputs, but these technical department leaders are also more confident in their data than are their line-of-business counterparts. Indeed, 57% of data and analytics leaders are completely confident in their data’s accuracy, and a majority (53%) of IT leaders are also completely confident. By comparison, fewer than half of marketing (45%), sales (42%) and service (40%) leaders are completely confident in their data’s accuracy.

With analytics and IT leaders expecting an average 22.8% rise in overall data volume over the next 12 months – and a 21.3% increase on average in 1st party data – this is a problem that will need to be addressed…

About the Data: The results are based on global surveys of 5,540 analytics and IT decision-makers and 5,540 line-of-business (Accounting and finance, Human resources/shared services, Marketing, Purchasing, Sales, and Service) leaders.