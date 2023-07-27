Marketing Teams Are Not Heavily Involved in Corporate Responses to Inflation

Marketers have had to adjust their strategies to respond to consumers’ inflation concerns, and businesses on a broader basis have also had to take action in response to rising costs. In fact, 91% of marketers surveyed by the AMA and Kantar indicate that their organization has taken some steps as a result of inflation.

The most common of these was to reduce overhead expenses, as cited by 46% of respondents, closely followed by raising the prices of products and services (44%) and increasing efficiency / streamlining or automating processes (42%).

Others have reduced promotions (22%) or reduced the amount of products/services offered while keeping prices the same (9%). On the latter point, many consumers in the US appear to be noticing “shrinkflation,” according to an Ipsos survey of more than 1,100 US adults: 83% agree that “lately, I’m getting less of what I buy (fewer items in the package, or smaller packages) but paying the same amount, or more.” This is proving frustrating to consumers, almost 8 in 10 (79%) of whom say it makes them feel taken advantage of.

As the Kantar and AMA analysts note, “to protect both the profitability of the business and the brand, organizations must balance the actions taken in response to inflation to ensure they are not threatening the current brand and value proposition offered to customers.” Yet marketers – who presumably are more likely to advocate for the customer – are not that involved in directing these actions. With respect to decisions taken to counter the effects of rising costs, a majority – 56% – of marketers said that their function was either not involved in the decision-making process (19%) or was a less-than-equal or minor role in the shared decision-making process (37%).

For a low 8% share of respondents, marketing was the primary / sole decision-maker, while for an additional 36% share, marketing took a major or equal role in the shared decision-making process.

With trust being a key consideration in consumers’ purchases, businesses should be careful not to endanger their standing with consumers and should consult with the marketing function particularly regarding steps they take that could impact the brand and the customer.