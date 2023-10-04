What’s the State of the Marketing-Finance Relationship?

Marketers could generally be seen as having a positive outlook on their relationship with finance, though they are by no means fully satisfied with it, according to results from a CMO Council study [download page] produced in partnership with KPMG. For example, while only about 1 in 5 (22% share of) marketers believe that their CMO-CFO partnership is “very willing” to collaborate on investments, goals, and metrics, a further 45% share believe they’re “willing.”

That leaves just one-third who believe that the partnership is either “indifferent” (26% share) or “hesitant” (7% share) when it comes to collaboration. (Previous research suggests that CMOs believe they’re more aligned with sales than finance.)

Not surprisingly, those marketers who feel that their CMO-CFO partnership is willing to collaborate are much more satisfied than others on various aspects of the partnership, including innovation, agility, collaboration, and performance.

A stronger relationship with finance could also help with marketing budgets. Marketers whose CMO-CFO partnership is willing to collaborate are considerably more likely than others to report that marketing and finance collaborate on investment initiatives, and about half as likely as others to say that marketing must get approval from finance on investment initiatives.

Currently, just 1 in 10 overall strongly agree that their marketing investments position them to emerge from economic turmoil ahead of the competition, although an additional 56% agree.

Areas of Collaboration and Alignment

The areas that are most in need of deeper collaboration, per the respondents, are metrics and goals, priorities and incentives, and risk assessment. In fact, when separately asked which factors restrain better marketing-finance alignment, marketers pointed to the same top-3 areas: metrics/goals; priorities/incentives; and risk assessment.

As for the most important alignment areas between marketing and finance, a leading 24% share pointed to data-driven decisioning, ahead of long-term investment strategy (20%) and customer lifetime value (19%).

Other Findings:

Fewer than 1 in 5 (18% of) marketing leaders “strongly believe” that both finance and marketing have the same timely access to insightful, reliable, accurate, and integrated customer data, transactional information, and market intelligence to inform marketing investments.

About 1 in 6 (16% of) respondents say they’re “very confident” that their CMO-CFO partnership makes agile investment decisions, while an additional 36% share describe themselves as “confident.”

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of more than 275 marketing leaders across industries and geographies.