US CMOs Are Feeling More Pressure from CFOs

CMOs in the US are less likely to be feeling more pressure from CEOs and Boards than they were a couple of years ago, but they can’t say the same about CFOs, according to the latest edition [pdf] of The CMO Survey. Some 52% say that marketing feels increasing pressure from CFOs to prove the value of marketing, up from 45% a couple of years ago.

By contrast, the share of respondents who say they’re feeling increasing pressure from the CEO has dropped (51%, down from 58%), and the same is true for pressure from the Board (33%, down from 39%).

While perceptions of pressure from CEOs are relatively consistent across B2C and B2B firms, the results indicate that B2C companies are more likely to be feeling the heat from CFOs than their B2B counterparts, at roughly 6 in 10 respondents for the former, and slightly less than half for the latter.

Part of the problem for the senior marketers surveyed is a difficulty demonstrating the impact of marketing. More than 6 in 10 (61.2%) report that its challenging for their senior marketing leader to regularly demonstrate the impact of marketing actions on financial outcomes. This is more of a problem than several other activities, including communicating the role of brand in business decisions (45.3%), securing cross-functional support for new marketing investments (40.7%) and linking marketing investments to important business objectives (26.2%).

Despite the increasing pressure from CFOs and difficulties tying marketing to financial outcomes, respondents are generally confident in their alignment with finance. Asked to rate how well aligned marketing and finance leaders in their companies are on goals, strategies and tools/data on a 7-point scale, about 7 in 10 (69.4%) rated the alignment a top-3 box (5-7), with an average rating of 5.0. Recent research has found that marketers could generally be seen as having a positive outlook on their relationship with finance, though they are not fully satisfied with it. A better relationship could conceivably lead to more budget increases; as it stands, marketing stands in the mid-tier of functions when it comes to CFOs’ budget plans.

Marketing is more aligned with the sales function, per the report. More than 8 in 10 (81.9%) rated the alignment between marketing and sales leaders as a top-3 box, including more than half (53.3%) rating it a top-2 box (versus 38.9% rating alignment with finance as a top-2 box).

Separately, more than three-quarters (76.5% share) of respondents said that sales and marketing work together on an equal level within their firm. Among the remainder, there was near-equal likelihood of respondents to say that sales is in charge of marketing (6.5% share of all respondents) as to say that sales is within the marketing function (6% share). While 11% share said that their firm has no sales function, none said that there is a sales function but no marketing function.

For more, check out the report here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a July-August survey of 316 marketing leaders at for-profit US companies, 95.6% of whom are VP-level and above.