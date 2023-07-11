Here’s How Paid Media Budgets Are Allocated by Journey Stage

Three in 4 CMOs are facing pressure to “do more with less,” according to a Gartner survey [download page] of CMOs, making their budget allocations more important than ever. With paid media receiving about one-quarter (25.6%) of budgets, the report reveals how this media spending is being allocated by customer journey stage.

Across the 4 distinct stages of the journey, the first stage – Awareness – receives the largest share of the paid media budget, at 27.6%. Still, slightly more than half of budgets are being allocated to Consideration and Conversion. Specifically, about one-quarter (25.4%) of paid media budgets managed by marketing are being used to fund Consideration / Demand Generation, and another quarter (25.1%) are dedicated to Conversion to Sale. Finally, about one-fifth (21.3%) of the paid media budget goes to Loyalty and Advocacy.

The results are interesting in light of recent survey results indicating that customer acquisition has taken over from brand awareness as marketers’ most important objective this year. To some extent, though, business models and the economic environment are dictating spending patterns. Retail and CPG companies appear to be prioritizing acquisition to a greater extent than retention in their paid media budgets, but subscription businesses are turning their sights to retention as churn rates increase.

On a related note, research [pdf] from LinkedIn finds that 36% share of B2B marketers say they allocate the largest portion of their budget to lead generation, compared to 30% saying they spend the most on brand building and awareness. Fewer (20% share) dedicate the largest share of their budgets to demand generation, and fewer still (15%) to account-based marketing.

Separately, 3 in 4 CMOs surveyed by Gartner agreed that their marketing organization is facing increasing pressure to cut its marketing technology spend in order to deliver better ROI. Among this group, the main actions they are taking or expect to take to address this pressure are to cut investments in continuous improvements and optimization of existing martech solutions, and to reduce investment in services focused on installing and integrating martech solutions.

To a lesser extent, some will cut investments in planned net-new martech solutions, while fewer still will reduce investment in managed services supplied by martech vendors supporting ongoing marketing operations.

About the Data: The results are based on a March and April survey of 410 CMOs and marketing leaders in North America and Northern and Western Europe across different industries, company sizes and revenue, with the vast majority of respondents reporting annual revenue of more than $1 billion.