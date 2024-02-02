Some B2B Marketers Report Budget Cuts

About half (49%) of B2B marketers in the US report that they’re facing budget, headcount, or other resource constraints, according to an Integrate Pipeline360 study [download page] produced in partnership with Demand Metric. Another internal pressure faced by almost a third (32%) is increasing/impossible targets, while external challenges such as the economic slowdown (41%) and changing buyer preferences (26%) are also proving to be roadblocks for some.

Asked directly about how their proposed 2024 budget compares to 2023, respondents provide further evidence of the resource constraints they’re facing. Some 38% of US respondents said that their 2024 budget proposal is either significantly (15%) or slightly (23%) lower than last year, compared to 30% who said it was slightly (24%) or significantly (6%) higher.

This runs in contrast to some recent research, which has found a net-positive outlook among B2B demand gen marketers, with most B2B tech firms also claiming that their marketing budgets will grow this year.

The optimistic way of looking at it is that for more than 6 in 10 US respondents to the Pipeline360 survey, 2024 budgets look to either match (32%) or exceed (30%) last year’s budgets.

Another encouraging result is that marketing staffing levels appear to be on the rise. Some 37% of US marketers said their team’s staffing levels had grown over the past year, versus 24% who said that they had experienced attrition or staffing cuts.

In terms of adapting to fewer resources, US B2B marketers said their primary action was to consolidate teams and/or job responsibilities (75%), with some cutting travel budgets (44%), relying on agencies (27%) or relying on contractors (25%).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2023 survey of 437 marketers in the US (50% share) and UK (46%) working at companies targeting B2B (58%) or B2B and B2C (42%) channels.