3 Points About the Marketing Ops Professional

Marketing operations professionals tend to feel more valued by their organization than fairly compensated for their level of experience, although they are generally satisfied on both counts, according to a study [download page] from MarketingOps, supported by Adobe and Knak. Here are three takeaways from the report.

1. Job Responsibilities

The most common primary job responsibility for marketing operations professionals is to develop and implement software or system integrations/management, as cited by 54% of respondents. This is not necessarily a skill with much supply: a recent survey found a majority (57%) of marketers agreeing that they find it challenging to recruit for talent in martech/marketing operations as the market is lacking marketers with the necessary martech, data or marketing ops skills and knowledge.

Next up on the list of primary job roles for marketing ops is designing, implementing, and optimizing operational policies and procedures, as attested to by almost half (48%) of respondents. That’s on par with the 48% who said that evaluation of and needs-identification for tech stack is a primary responsibility. Indeed, recent research suggests that marketing operations professionals are increasingly leading the charge when replacing martech tools.

Other primary responsibilities cited by more than 4 in 10 respondents included data analysis/synthesis/reporting (47%) and software training & documentation (46%).

As for marketing automation platforms, almost 7 in 10 (69% share) said that their role is as Administrator, in line with another study that points to this as a key task.

When choosing new tech, the most important criteria considered are the ability to integrate to existing and new technology (with integration a growing focus for marketers) and product scalability.

2. Priorities

More than 8 in 10 respondents said that they have a dedicated marketing operations team, most commonly containing 1-10 members and reporting to the VP of marketing.

It’s clear that marketing ops teams have one priority above all else: supporting revenue operations and/or optimization. This is trailed distantly by other priorities such as improving campaign efficiency, data cleansing & hygiene, and improving/updating tech stack integrations.

The leading priority for marketing ops professionals is supported by the top KPIs for measuring their success: pipeline, and revenue objectives.

3. Collaborations

Given their revenue optimization remit, it’s not too surprising that marketing operations professionals work closely with Demand Gen and Sales teams. While more than 4 in 10 (42% share) said that they don’t work on a sub-team, of those who do, almost half (44%) work with the Demand Gen team. The next-most common sub-team to work on is Revenue Operations, for 17% of respondents (or about 29% of those who work on a sub-team).

Asked which teams they work closely with, and respondents cited Sales (57%) and Demand Generation (56%) first, followed by Sales Operations (50%). Fewer work closely with C-Suite/Leadership (37%) or Revenue Operations (33%).

To better support marketing operations, respondents feel that companies should offer a dedicated role, more defined roles, or job clarity, with others wishing for more headcount or more budget/resources.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on an April-May survey of 550+ marketing operations professionals, most of whom work at companies with more than 200 employees. The majority of respondents are in the Technology/Software industry.