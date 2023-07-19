How is the Role of the B2B CMO Changing?

Almost two-thirds of B2B CMOs and CFOs (“B2B leaders”) say that the importance of the CMO has grown in the eyes of the C-suite over the past couple of years, according to research [pdf] from LinkedIn and Ipsos. Over that time, B2B CMOs have taken on more responsibility for revenue growth and have become more accountable for marketing’s impact, per the study’s findings.

Indeed, when asked how the CMO role has changed in the last 2 years, the primary shifts noted by B2B leaders have been that CMOs are expected to be able to demonstrate marketing impact to the bottom line (as cited by 47% of respondents), and that CMOs are taking a more direct role in driving revenue and growth (also cited by 47%). Recent research has also detailed shifting priorities for B2B CMOs, from innovation and integration to growth and improved customer experience.

ROI continues to be the top concern for CMOs in general, and B2B CMOs are not immune to these pressures: 4 in 10 B2B leaders say that one of the ways in which CMOs’ role has changed over the past couple of years is that they are under more pressure to prove ROI in less time. Other changes that are occurring include the CMO helping to drive overall company strategy and budgeting (39%) and collaborating more with others in the C-suite (39%).

To keep up with these shifts, 84% of B2B CMOs surveyed agree that they have strengthened their skills to demonstrate B2B marketing impact to help the CFO/CEO understand the value of brand marketing. Some 8 in 10 also agree that learning the language of finance has helped them secure more marketing budget (80%) and that they try to involve as many C-suite members in B2B marketing decisions (79%). Encouragingly, given that CFOs have in the past had a dim view of CMOs’ collaboration efforts, two-thirds (67%) of B2B CMOs surveyed agreed that their relationship with their CFO is stronger than ever before.

Looking ahead to the next 1-2 years, the marketing challenge that the largest portion of B2B CMOs are concerned about is finding and acquiring new customers. Close behind, a sizable proportion cite concerns about incorporating emerging technology, like artificial intelligence (AI), into the marketing mix, as well as about boosting customer engagement/experience.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 1,954 B2B marketing leaders and CFOs from various industries. The data referencing B2B leaders refers specifically to CMOs and CFOs, who together represented 38% of the sample. The total number of B2B CMOs surveyed was 374.