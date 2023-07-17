B2B CMOs See Coming Need for Technical Skills

Creative strategy and execution is the most important skill for B2B CMOs currently, but should cede the way to more technical aptitude in the coming 1-2 years, research [pdf] from LinkedIn and Ipsos has found. In asking close to 400 B2B CMOs worldwide the skills that are most important to them in their current roles, 59% pointed to creative strategy and execution, ahead of the 53% who cited marketing technology / data analytics mastery.

Close behind are more “soft skills” – problem solving (as cited by 52%) and innovative thinking (51%). Soft skills remain particularly important in B2B sales as firms transition to a more hybrid sales model.

Thinking ahead to the next 1-2 years, and a different ranking of skills becomes apparent in the minds of CMOs: marketing technology / data analytics mastery rises to the top as the most-cited important skill in that time frame. This aligns with previous research indicating that marketers feel that data analysis would be the top skill they would stake their futures on. Still, CMOs find that data science and analytics are the areas in marketing that continue to have the most critical skills gaps. This is also an issue with marketing technology, as studies have found that it’s difficult to recruit marketers with the necessary martech and data skills.

Returning to B2B CMOs’ skills, innovative thinking moves into the second rank for future importance, perhaps as respondents eye a world in which AI becomes more highly integrated into marketing. Another area that should become more important relative to its current position, per respondents, is modeling and forecasting, perhaps as CMOs take on more responsibility for revenue and growth.

In analyzing its internal data, LinkedIn points out that the top current skills listed by CMOs at top B2B companies are digital marketing and marketing strategy, while the fastest-growing skill is customer acquisition.

Marketers more broadly are also adding creative skills to their profiles, while communication is the top non-creative skill added to profiles this year. Among global marketers at B2B companies, digital marketing, communication, and analytical skills top the list of current skills, while campaigns, business insights, and growth strategies are the fastest-growing.

For more, check out the full report here.

About the Data: The results specific to B2B CMOs are based on a March-May global survey of 374 B2B CMOs.