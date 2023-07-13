SMBs Detail Their Most Important CRM Features

Usage of customer relationship management (CRM) tools remains fairly sparse among small to medium businesses (SMBs), according to a recent survey from Business.com. Just 1 in 4 (26% of) SMBs (defined as having fewer than 250 employees) reported currently using a CRM, with about 1 in 10 (9% of) non-users considering implementing one.

The results bring to mind research that found room for growth in SMB use of CRM tools, particularly among smaller businesses. In this latest study, the analysts note that low adoption rates may be due to hesitation that comes with businesses being “bombarded with various SaaS… options.” On the other hand, research has suggested that SMBs are suffering from “app sprawl,” which is leading to redundancy and an inability to consolidate apps. It may also cause misgivings about taking on even more tools.

Still, SMBs who have taken the plunge appear to be happy with their results. More than 8 in 10 agree that their company has seen a good ROI from using a CRM (83%), that their CRM is crucial to meeting their business goals (86%) and that their CRM has helped improve their customers’ experiences (84%).

Meanwhile, roughly three-quarters (76%) indicate that reporting accuracy has increased at their company since implementing their current CRM. Reporting/analytics is the most important feature for SMBs, with 37% placing this among their top 3 benefits of CRM use. The focus on reporting and analytics may be why Technical and Scientific companies, as well as Retail SMBs, are ahead of the pack in terms of CRM adoption, as the analytics point out that companies in these industries are quite reliant on metrics and analytics.

Beyond analytics, other CRM features and benefits that are particularly important to SMBs’ goals include customer service and support, sales tracking/forecasting features, a simple interface/user-friendliness, lead tracking and qualification tools, and email marketing tools.

CRM usage doesn’t come without its challenges, though. The most common of those are lack of expertise (as cited by almost one-third – 32%), the expense (31%), and data migration (30%).

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 2,300 professionals at companies with fewer than 250 workers, including 433 personally involved in using CRMs or researching and evaluating CRMs for their companies.