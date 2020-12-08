Consumers Consider Different Factors When Determining Content Quality

Trustworthiness, appropriateness and objectivity are three of the key components consumers consider when determining the quality of online content. This is per a report [download page] from Integral Ad Science (IAS), which also found that consumers prefer content with a non-intrusive ad experience.

When the more than 1,000 US internet users surveyed were asked to consider the level of importance of certain factors when determining the quality of online content, 67% felt that it is important for content to come from trusted established sources and companies, while another 64% believed that content should be appropriate (free from violence, hate speech, etc.). Some 6 in 10 also look for content that is unbiased.

A non-intrusive ad experience (58%), quality production value (57%), content that they like (55%) and content that is relevant (55%) were also listed as important factors by a majority of respondents.

The level of importance of these factors varies across content verticals. For example, when considering retail content, consumers rate ad experience, trust and appropriateness as top factors, while for news, factors such as ad experience, objectivity and trust have the most weight.

Not only do consumers want content that has a non-intrusive ad experience, but they also insist on relevancy. Other research from IAS found that three-quarters (74%) of consumers want ads to match the content they are viewing. This new research shows that 8 in 10 (81%) say it’s important that ads are placed next to high-quality content.

Brands should also take heed as half (51%) of consumers believe that brands/advertisers are most responsible for the type of content their brand appears next to online. And, while 51% also say they are likely to engage with ads found within high-quality content, 45% feel less favorably towards brands that appear next to low-quality content and another 39% would stop using brands with ads near less than quality content.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an October 2020 survey of 1,042 US internet users.