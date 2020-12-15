Manufacturing Content Marketers Turn to Video

Manufacturing marketers are more likely to turn to video as a content type than content marketers overall, according to a recent report [pdf] from Content Marketing Institute (CMI), MarketingProfs and GlobalSpec The report outlines a range of content and channel benchmarks among this segment of marketers over the past year.

Among the 110 manufacturing marketers surveyed for the report (the vast majority of whom are B2B), email newsletters are the most popular content type used in the last 12 months (81%), closely followed by blog posts/short articles (79%).

Notably, 8 in 10 (79%) respondents reported using video (pre-produced) in the last 12 months, making them more likely to have used this content type than B2B content marketers overall. As found in CMI’s report on B2B content marketing benchmarks for 2020, fewer B2B content marketers are using video in this way (68%).

For manufacturing marketers, infographics/charts/photos (66%), case studies (65%) and virtual events/webinars/online courses (55%) have also been widely used this past year.

Insofar as organic content distribution channels are concerned, social media platforms were the most used in the last 12 months (93%) as marketers rise to meet increased social media use among consumers and businesses since the pandemic. Social media was followed by email (86%) and the organization’s website/blog (76%), with channels such as speaking/presenting at in-person events (36%), virtual events (36%) and guest posts/articles in third-party publications (32%) less broadly used.

Though respondents indicated using a employing of social media platforms as organic channels in the last 12 months, LinkedIn took the top spot for usage (87%) with Facebook coming a close second (82%).

Next to these organic methods, manufacturing marketers have also used a number of paid content distribution channels over the past year. Continuing the trend towards social media use, social media advertising/promoted posts were the most used paid channel (79%). Some 7 in 10 respondents used search engine marketing/pay-per-click, with nearly 6 in 10 using banner ads promoting content (59%) and sponsorships such as events, booths, workshops (57%).

And, while LinkedIn was the most used platform for organic marketing, for the purpose of paid social media Facebook was more frequently used by a fair margin (79%; LinkedIn: 60%).

Read more manufacturing content marketing benchmarks in the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a July 2020 survey of 110 respondents from for-profit manufacturing companies (85% B2B/15% B2C) whose organizations have used content marketing for at least one year and who are themselves involved in content marketing.