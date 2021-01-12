Content Marketing on Twitter: 4 Points

As one of the top 5 social media apps US consumers cannot do without, Twitter remains a destination for brands to engage with their customers. It’s also a place where content marketers can share and discuss content either with their prospects or with each other. Here’s a look at a few points shared in a report [download page] from SEMrush in regards to content marketing and Twitter.

1. Top Hashtags

In an analysis of more than 600,000 tweets in English that contained the #contentmarketing hashtag between January and September 2020, SEMrush determined that the top hashtag that appeared alongside #contentmarketing was #digitalmarketing (71% of the time). This was followed by #marketing (64%) and #seo (62%). (Note that the tweets analyzed were the “most popular tweets” about content marketing, each with at least 20 retweets.)

To a lesser extent #growthhacking (44%), #smm (40%), #business (37%) and #social media (33%) were also used with the hashtag #contentmarketing, while #onlinemarketing (27%), #startup (25%) and #analytics (24%) rounded out the top 10.

2. Leading Topics

Much like what was seen with the top Google searches related to content marketing, strategy was on the minds of those individuals tweeting about content marketing in 2020. Indeed, strategy was the most discussed topic of the most popular tweets (20+ retweets) that contained the #contentmarketing hashtag, with 34% share of such tweets.

SEO (18% share) and social media (10% share) were also topics discussed in the most popular tweets containing that particular hashtag, while topics such as tools (4%), trends (3%) and AI (3%) garnered a much smaller share.

3. Visual Content

Of the most popular tweets published during the time period alongside the hashtag #contentmarketing, close to 9 in 10 (88%) contained an image of some sort. Broken down further, three-quarters (74%) contained an image, one-quarter (26%) contained a summary with a large image and one-fifth contained an infographic.

Furthermore, SEMrush also found that nearly all (96%) of the most popular tweets containing #contentmarkeing shared a link.

4. Top Influencers

SEMrush determined the top content marketing influencers on Twitter based on likes, retweets and top-performing tweets published. The top content marketing influencer for the year was @NealSchaffer, followed by @BenKamauDigital and @MikeSchiemer.

To read more, the full report can be downloaded here.