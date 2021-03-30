More B2B Tech Content Marketers Successfully Building Trust, Loyalty

Even during what was a challenging year for companies, a majority (86%) of B2B technology marketers have been able to rate their overall content marketing efforts as successful, with one-third rating it as extremely (4%) or very successful (30%). This is per a recent report from the Content Marketing Institute and IDG Communications.

Many of the tech marketers surveyed in July 2020 attributed their content marketing success in the last 12 months to the value their content provides (88%), while others gave credit to website changes (such as new content, 61%), strategy changes (46%) and search ranking (44%).

While some B2B tech company marketers were forced to change KPIs last year because of the pandemic, the majority were able to meet either the revised objectives (42%) or original ones (33%). This success also translated into achieving content marketing goals, with two goals seeing noticeable progress.

The report shows that tech marketers were able to consistently meet their goal of creating brand awareness (89%) for another year. It also highlights the improvement in marketers who say they achieved their goal of building credibility/trust, increasing to 77% in this latest survey from 73% the year prior. There was also an increase in those who achieved their goal of building loyalty with existing customers (63%, up from 58%) — a goal that has seen increased emphasis for marketers, in general, in the past year.

Some of the metrics B2B tech marketers used to track content performance last year included conversions (90%), email engagement (90%), website traffic (90%) and website engagement (88%). Although some also used social media analytics (75%) and email subscriber numbers (55%) to track performance, fewer did so than in the previous year (85% and 62%, respectively).

And, when it comes to budgets, only one-third decreased their spending on content marketing in H1 2020 in response to the pandemic, with about half (51%) making no changes to spend in this area. A little more than one-third (35%) expected spending on content marketing to increase in H2 2020 versus H1.

Additionally, about 1 in 5 (21%) reported that their organization had shifted paid advertising dollars to content marketing in the prior 12 months, while 31% said they had not spent on traditional advertising in the previous year.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Results are based on a July 2020 survey of 290 content marketers at for-profit technology companies (96% B2B).