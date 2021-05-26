Personalization of Content A Key Coming Priority

In the past, marketers have touted the positive outcomes of using personalization. And, while personalization is far from new, it remains a top priority for enterprise businesses across the globe, per a report [download page] from Altimeter, a Prophet Company, which looked at the digital content initiatives these large businesses are prioritizing in the year ahead.

About half (49%) of the senior content team executives at enterprise-level companies surveyed say they will prioritize investing in technology that enables real-time delivery and personalization of data, while 46% will be using better data to create personalized content that serves the customer journey. Another third (34%) also plan to prioritize investing in platforms, people and processes to scale the production of personalized content.

Personalization is not the only initiative for digital content at the top of the list for the year. About 4 in 10 (43%) want to develop a better content review and approval process for compliance and quality, while 3 in 10 (27%) will prioritize using better techniques and technology to measure the impact of content.

AI and Real-Time Personalization

Alongside these content initiatives, enterprise companies are tasked with creating an effective content strategy. While the largest share (30%) say their content strategy is based on a mix of company goals, competitor analysis, audience needs and digital data, 1 in 5 (18%) are integrating AI insights into this mix, as well. Indeed, Ascend2 found that artificial intelligence is thought by many marketers to be one of the technologies to have the biggest impact on marketing strategy overall.

Meanwhile, Merkle found that only 25% of the marketers they surveyed were focusing on real-time personalization. That said, a majority of Altimeter’s respondents say they are able to deliver personalized content in real-time, with 29% being able to personalize ad, email, web and mobile content in real-time according to limited, defined customer actions or profiles and 18% being able to do so for ad or email in a limited fashion. Another 18% say they are using AI to create and deliver content at a large scale based on AI-driven customer segments and analytics.

Only 1 in 5 (19% of) enterprise senior content executives say their customer segments are created by AI-driven analysis of demographic, behavioral and psychographic data and enhanced with third-party data. Instead, the largest share (30%) create customer segments based on demographic and behavioral data, applied at different stages in the customer journey.

Furthermore, some respondents are using AI to aid in testing and optimizing content. About one-quarter (24%) say they are testing content based on digital data and that testing is performed across all customer stages and channels on an ongoing basis with the help of AI.

Sources of Data

As for where enterprise businesses are getting the data they use to create personalization, the majority are turning to their first-party data. The sources used most often include website analytics (63%), social media metrics (59%) and customer surveys or research (58%). Fewer than one-quarter (23%) say they use data purchased from third-party databases.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 375 senior content team executives and practitioners across North America, Europe (UK, Spain and Germany) and China from companies with at least 1,000 employees.