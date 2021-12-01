Most Brands Say They Have A Distinct Voice, but Struggle to Keep it Interesting and Engaging

Brand language is a key element of marketing strategies, according to a recent report [download page] from Phrasee, which shows that 9 in 10 senior marketers agree that brand language is important to success.



The survey of 300 senior marketers indicates that 9 in 10 (91%) agree that brand language is part of their organization’s marketing strategy and three-quarters (77%) say their organization has a distinct tone of voice.



Here’s what else the survey reveals:

Keeping it Fresh

With efforts to produce branded content being made a priority, keeping the language fresh can be a challenge. About 6 in 10 marketers strongly agree (32%) or agree (29%) that they struggle to keep language interesting and engaging. And, while the vast majority (88%) believe that the language they use is effective in connecting with customers, almost 7 in 10 (68%) report being more stressed about striking the right tone compared to a year ago. Added to that, more than one-third (36%) are constantly worried about the long-term cost of communicating the wrong message.



With current events like the racial justice movement, the ongoing pandemic and concerns about the environment, many consumers welcome social activism from brands. Moreover, the current environment has forced the majority of (64%) organizations to rethink language, while many say their organization consistently reviews language to ensure sensitivity to world events.

Changes in the Past Year

The above-mentioned world events haven’t just resulted in changes to the language brands are using. It has also led some to make changes internally. In the past year, about two-thirds (64%) of respondents have seen their process for creating content and getting approvals change, while more (68%) have seen a change in their communication policies and procedures.



However, the biggest internal problem that has gotten in the way of creating good content has been a lack of resources. Indeed, only one-quarter (24%) of organizations are testing to understand how language resonates. Nearly half (47%) are not currently testing in this way because it’s too time-consuming.

AI Gains Trust

As one of the technologies thought to have the most impact on marketing strategy this year, the trust marketers have in AI to help create brand language that aligns with desired brand tone has increased since last year. In fact, more than 6 in 10 (63% of) marketers surveyed say they would consider investing in AI technology to generate and optimize copy. Another 3 in 10 (31%) say they might do so if someone could prove to them that it would be effective.



The full report can be found here.



About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 300 senior marketers in the United States.

