Content Marketers Want to Create More Content. What Would They Do with More Resources?

Not only was there a lift in content consumption and engagement last year, but a majority of marketers say they also created more content over the past year than they have in the past. A recent report [download page] from Parse.ly indicates that a fair share of marketers would like to create even more content than they do now.

Content creation is clearly on the rise. Two-thirds of the marketers surveyed for the report say they have created more content over the past year, compared to only about 1 in 10 saying they have created less content. And, if marketers had their way, they’d be creating even more content. About half (48%) of respondents say they would like to produce a little more content than they currently create, and another third (32%) would like to create at least twice as much as they are doing now.

The past year has also witnessed an increase in the number of content creators working to produce content, with a little more than half (52%) of respondents reporting an increase in the number of content creators on their team in the past 12 months. Another 3 in 10 (31%) report no change in this area, but only about 1 in 8 (12%) say they have fewer creators to produce content.

What Content is Being Created?

While there are indications that organizations are bringing on more people to create content, research from Content Marketing Institute (CMI), MarketingProfs and ON24 shows that close to 7 in 10 content marketers felt their team was being asked to do more but with the same resources.

So, if more resources were available, what content would marketers create? Currently, the most common content marketing activities marketers are focusing on include blog posts or short articles (91%), social media posts (88%) and email newsletters (78%). Despite virtual events and webinars being found to be effective for those B2B content marketers who have used them, far fewer say they are currently creating this form of content (53%).

Although 7 in 10 (69%) are already creating videos, this is the most cited content type that respondents would like to create more of if the resources were available. They would also up their creation of infographics and long-form content such as ebooks/guides, reports and white papers.

Content Budgets Increase for Some

Half of the respondents report that their content budget grew over the past year, with Parse.ly pointing out that those budgets are being spent more on content creators or agencies (58%) than on tools for content management (51%) and analytics (36%) that could improve efficiency.

Furthermore, over the next year, 4 in 10 (42% of) respondents expect to see their content budget increase. However, more than one-third (35%) are in the dark about what changes they will see in their budget.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 832 content marketers at B2B (41%), B2B and B2C (23%), B2C (10%) and other companies, including Media companies and Non-Profits.