Last Year’s Popular #ContentMarketing Tweets Also Included These Hashtags

Twitter remains one of the powerhouse social media platforms among both consumers and B2B decision-makers. It’s also a forum for marketers to share and discuss content either with their prospects or with each other. A recent report [download page] from Semrush takes a look at the most popular hashtags and topics related to content marketing on Twitter.

To arrive at its conclusions, Semrush analyzed more than 217,000 tweets in English containing the #contentmarketing hashtag posted between January and December 2021, and then filtered the most popular tweets (those with at least 5 retweets) to determine the most popular hashtags combined with #contentmarketing. The results show that the top hashtag that appeared alongside #contentmarketing was #digitalmarketing (47% of the time). This hashtag was also the most widely used in combination with #contentmarketing in popular retweets in 2020, per Semrush’s previous annual report.

The next-most common hashtag alongside #contentmarketing in last year’s popular tweets was #seo (40% of the time), which speaks to the strong relationship between content and SEO. Indeed, SEO was the second-most valuable tactic helping to make content strategies valuable in 2021, according to results of a survey of 1,500 marketers around the world that was also contained in the report.

After #seo was the hashtag #marketing (37%), with these top 3 the same as the previous year, though with the second and third swapped.

Which Topics Were Most Discussed with #ContentMarketing?

The report also looks at the leading topics discussed in the popular tweets containing the #contentmarketing hashtag, this time using a machine learning algorithm to arrive at the results. As was seen with the top Google searches related to content marketing, strategy was the leading topic of discussion in these popular tweets, at 16% share of the top tweets. It was narrowly followed by seo (also 16% share) and digital marketing (14% share), with social media marketing (7%), content creation (6%) and social media (6%) trailing.

To read more, the full report can be downloaded here.