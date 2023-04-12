B2B Buyers Outline Their Most Valuable Content Types At East Stage of the Purchase Journey

B2B buyers want to engage with content that drills down into relevant or specific areas and isn’t too sales-heavy, according to a recent study [download page] from Demand Gen Report in association with Content4Demand. Indeed, the primary shortfall in content experiences is that assets aren’t objective or represent too much of a sales pitch, per the survey’s results.

As such, one of buyers’ key recommendations for improving content strategies is to curb the sales messages.

B2B buyers also want content to be grouped by issue/pain point or industry/vertical as opposed to content type (such as videos, reports, etc.). To increase the chance that buyers engage with a sales rep, content should use data and research to support its claims, according to respondents. That’s supported by another recent survey that found B2B decision-makers appreciating research and data in thought leadership.

B2B buyers are also likely to engage with sales reps if the content tells a strong story that resonates with their buying committee (typically 2-4 people) and is personalized/tailored to their needs. Content strategies can also be improved by focusing less on product specifics and more on business value, and by adding more insights from industry thought leaders and analysts.

Which Types of Content Resonate?

B2B buyers value different types of content at the different stages of their purchase journey. At the early stages, when they are gathering information, webinars (57%) are considered the top format, followed by research reports (53%) and blog posts/news articles (52%). B2B demand generation professionals also see blogs as most effective at the top of the funnel.

Moving to the middle stages of the journey, and case studies (62%) emerge as the top format for buyers, followed by analyst reports (49%) and webinars (47%). As regards webinars and digital events, separate results from the report indicate that respondents’ continued interest in these formats owes primarily to the topics catering to their specific pain points and needs and to the thought leadership presented by experts and their peers.

As for the final stages of the journey, B2B buyers rely most on demos (62%), followed by user reviews, (55%), ROI calculators (48%) and case studies (48%).

Other Findings:

Asked their key drivers for sharing content, and respondents pointed first to content that’s packed with shareable stats and quick-hitting facts.

LinkedIn and email are easily the top-2 channels used to share business-related content.

More than 1 in 3 (37% share) are very likely to complete a form for high-value content, while an additional half (48%) are somewhat likely to complete a form to access a gated asset.

Despite openness to gated content, a greater share (61%) are very likely to click on and engage with non-gated content.

The content types that respondents are most willing to complete a form to access are webinars and digital events (64%) and long-form foundational content (49%).

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 120 B2B marketing professionals across industries and company sizes.