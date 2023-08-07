Senior Executives Weigh in on Thought Leadership

Organizations primarily create thought leadership to be a leading voice in their industry and to improve their reputation and influence, according to a Bospar report based on a survey of 105 US-based senior business leaders who are currently producing thought leadership.

This aligns with previous Harris Poll research in which more than 9 in 10 business leaders agreed that thought leadership is critical to building authority in their industry, with upwards of 9 in 10 likewise seeing it as an indicator of a category or industry leader.

With thought leadership also being used to build brand awareness (42%) and generate new business leads (39%), it’s no wonder that it’s a leading tactic planned by B2B marketers for the year ahead.

Thought leadership also opens doors for organizations, per the Bospar report, with 56% of the senior business leaders surveyed saying that they believe it allows them to access experts in their industry. The aforementioned Harris Poll survey also found that business leaders were using thought leadership to connect with various stakeholders, from customers to prospects, investors, and media.

There are some missteps to avoid, though. With research playing a prominent role in thought leadership (and sought out by B2B buyers in particular), respondents to the Bospar survey most commonly pointed to faulty/poor methodology (small sample/biased research) as a top-3 reason why thought leadership might fail to achieve its objectives. The next-most frequently cited culprit for thought leadership failure was lack of internal stakeholder buy-in.

Meanwhile, social media channels such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and others are the most-used channels to promote thought leadership, according to the report, closely followed by face-to-face events such as conferences, talks, or workshops. In fact, the executives surveyed prefer face-to-face channels (discussions, conversations) for thought leadership consumption, naming this is as their most preferred format.

Among digital formats, charts or data visualization joined short-form writing (social media posts) as the preferred formats for thought leadership consumption.

Finally, the executives surveyed consume thought leadership themselves for a variety of reasons, including to improve their analytical/problem-solving skills (56%), to discover new ideas or innovations (54%) and to stay up to date on the latest trends (53%).

For more, check out the release here.