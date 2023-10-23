Most B2B Tech Decision-Makers Are Sometimes Disappointed by the Value of Gated Content

B2B tech buying decision-makers have a decent amount of trust in marketers, but there’s room for it to grow, according to the Informa Tech 2023 Trust in Marketing Index [download page]. On a 100-point scale based on 5 baseline drivers of trust, the report finds that trust in marketers stands at a 61.

The five pillars of trust used to determine the index figure are: generalized trust; gated content value; personalized trust; targeting; and timing.

The analysis indicates that one area stands out as needing the most work: gated content value. Indeed, 71% of respondents said that they’re either often (23%) or sometimes (48%) disappointed in the value of B2B gated content. Past research has found that 37% of B2B buyers are very likely to complete a form for high-value content, while 61% are very likely to click on and engage with non-gated content.

The most commonly cited reason for being disappointed with B2B content is that it’s too general. In fact, one of the leading factors that makes B2B content trustworthy in the eyes of B2B tech buying decision-makers is that it has a high level of detail. This only slightly trails the leading factor, content from trusted publishers.

In order to boost trust, respondents say that B2B marketers should provide case studies, current and actionable data, and access to experts.

Meanwhile, the actions that are most likely to negatively affect trust in a B2B brand are: content with dated or often-repeated information; content that leads with a sales pitch; continued targeting with ads for the same brand’s product after purchase (or decision not to buy); and phone calls after filling out a form to receive content.

Virtually all (95% of) B2B tech buying decision-makers report recognizing the importance of marketers having their correct personal data in order to prioritize communications appropriately, and a sizable share (41%) of C-level and executive-level B2B tech buyer respondents say they exchange their data for gated B2B insights at least once a month.

However, respondents do have some concerns about sharing their data in exchange for a piece of high-quality B2B content. Most commonly, they point to being unsure of how the brand will use and protect their data, there being too many form fields required, and an inability to verify the company’s reputation.

In other highlights from the survey:

85% of respondents believe that high-quality B2B thought leadership content improves the perception of a brand, which aligns with previous research in which organizations said they primarily create thought leadership to be a leading voice in their industry and to improve their reputation and influence.

The majority (62%) of respondents trust either all (29%) or most (33%) of the general information marketers provide in B2B content.

Likewise, most (59%) trust either all (26%) or a majority (33%) of personalized content (recommendations, targeted emails, etc.) from B2B marketers they’ve already shared their data with.

When asked how good of a job B2B brands are doing in general when targeting them with content and offers, about 1 in 5 (19%) said their targeting is outstanding, and a further 43% share said their targeting is good.

With regards to sending content and offers at the right time, roughly 1 in 4 (24% share) said that B2B brands’ timing is outstanding, while an additional 40% said their timing is good.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of “150 B2B technology buying decision-makers (68 at the C-level or executive level of seniority and 82 at the director level) in the United States and United Kingdom.”