B2B Tech Decision-Makers Look for Content to Inform Them of Industry Trends

Fully 85% of B2B tech buying decision-makers believe high-quality B2B thought leadership content improves the perception of a brand. But what types of information are decision-makers looking for? One stands out, according to research [download page] from Informa Tech.

In surveying B2B tech buying decision-makers and asking them to cite their top two reasons for engaging with B2B content, Informa Tech found two-thirds (67%) saying that one of their top reasons for doing so is to stay up to date with industry trends. That brings to mind research from earlier this year in which business executives said one of the top ways in which thought leadership can be more effective and in order to earn their purchase consideration, non-critical providers should identify new opportunities or industry trends stemming from the economic downturn.

Meanwhile, trailing distantly among the other reasons for engaging with B2B content are comparing product solutions (39% in top 2), seeking out new business strategies (33%), broadening or adding to skill sets (28%), and sharing with team/subordinates (17%).

Tech buying decision-makers are turning to a range of sources for information. A slight majority regularly engage with B2B publications (55%) and social media (52%), while close to half regularly engage with industry newsletters (47%), in-person industry events (45%), virtual industry events (45%) and brand partners’ websites (45%). Close to 4 in 10 (37%) regularly engage with industry podcasts, which have in the past been identified as a new channel for thought leadership content.

Finally, respondents note that receiving personalized content can benefit them in a number of ways, primarily by making them more comfortable with a brand, but also by making them aware of personally relevant trends, saving them time making decisions, and by recommending ideas that address their specific problems.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of “150 B2B technology buying decision-makers (68 at the C-level or executive level of seniority and 82 at the director level) in the United States and United Kingdom.”