6 in 10 B2B Marketers Say Content Has Helped Them Generate Sales and Revenue

Content marketing is most helpful in creating brand awareness and generating demand and leads, according to the latest annual B2B content marketing report from the Content Marketing Institute, produced in partnership with MarketingProfs. But a growing share of B2B content marketers are saying that they’ve been able to generate sales and revenue by using content marketing, per the research.

This year, 58% of respondents said that their organization has used content marketing successfully over the past year to help generate sales/revenue. That represents a significant uptick from 42% who said the same last year and the year prior. Earlier this year, a separate study revealed that for 82% of marketers, the importance of using content as a revenue driver has grown.

Content marketing is also helping an increasing portion of B2B marketers to achieve other goals, too. About three-quarters (76%) indicate that it has helped them over the past year to generate demand/leads. That’s up from two-thirds (67%) last year and 60% the year before.

Likewise, the use of content marketing to nurture subscribers/audiences/leads is also on the rise, with 63% reporting success over the past year with this, compared to 54% last year and 49% in the 2021 edition of the study.

However, fewer this year credit content marketing with helping grow loyalty with existing clients/customers (50%, down from 63% last year) and growing a subscribed audience (40%, down from 44%).

Top performers (those 28% who characterize their organization’s overall content marketing approach as extremely or very successful) have proven to be particularly successful in achieving certain key goals. For example, 87% say that they’ve used content successfully to generate demand/leads (compared to 54% on average), while 78% have done so to nurture subscribers/audiences/leads (compared to 63% on average). Additionally, fully 3 in 4 (75%) have used content marketing successfully to generate sales/revenue, versus 58% of respondents on average.

These top performers attribute their success to a variety of factors. The most common one is knowing their audience, as cited by almost 8 in 10 (79%). Majorities also say their success owes to setting goals that align with their organizations’ objectives (68%) and to effectively measuring and demonstrating content performance (61%).

Content Types and Distribution Practices

Separately, the report examines the types of content that B2B marketers are producing and how they’re distributing the fruition of their efforts.

The most common type of content B2B marketers report having used is short articles/posts, with virtually all (94% of) respondents saying they’ve leveraged such content over the past year.

Also popular are videos (84%), case studies/customer stories (78%), long articles/posts (71%), data visualizations/visual content (60%) and thought leadership e-books/white papers (59%).

Among the various formats used by respondents, case studies/customer stories videos and thought leadership e-books/white papers engender the most enthusiasm regarding their effectiveness. Not far behind are short articles/posts and research reports. A previous study found that for B2B buyers, research and data are key factors in their decisions about the shareability and memorability of content.

As regards distribution of content, the report indicates that organic social media is the most widespread channel used (90%), followed by blogs (79%) and email newsletters (73%). The most effective distribution channels – as rated by those using them – are in-person events (56%) and webinars (51%).

Search engine marketing is perceived to be the paid channel that produces the best results for content marketers, followed by social media advertising/promoted posts and sponsorships.

Finally, LinkedIn is considered the most valuable social platform by B2B content marketers. About one-third (32%) have decreased their use of X (formerly Twitter) over the past year (versus just 10% who have increased their use), and 19% have used TikTok, more than double last year.

For more, check out the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a July survey of “894 respondents, mostly from North America, who indicated their organization is primarily B2B and that they are either content marketers or work in marketing, communications, or other roles involving content.”