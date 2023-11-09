What Are B2B Content Marketers’ Biggest Challenges?

Content continues to get the job done for B2B marketers, helping them create brand awareness, generate leads, and ultimately drive sales. But getting there isn’t easy, and content marketers have a range of content creation and non-creation-related challenges, according to the latest annual B2B content marketing report from the Content Marketing Institute, produced in partnership with MarketingProfs.

With regards to content creation challenges, the issues don’t appear to be related to creating enough content, but making sure it’s the right content. While only about a third of respondents said that it’s challenging to create enough content to keep up with internal (34%) and external (30%) demand, a leading 57% said that creating the right content for their audience is a challenge that their content team faces. That brings to mind recent research in which B2B marketers said that developing content that is tailored to the specific needs and preferences of the target audience is a key priority for them.

Close behind, creating content consistently is a key challenge for more than half (54%) of respondents, as is differentiating their content (54%). One thing that content marketers may want to avoid is content that is too general: a recent study found that the most commonly cited reason by B2B tech decision-makers for being disappointed with B2B content is that it’s too general.

It might also help to personalize content, as a majority of B2B customers expect personalized content across purchase stages. In fact, this is one of the leading non-creation challenges cited in the report, as about half (48%) say it’s difficult to align content with the buyer’s journey.

The top situational challenge faced by B2B content creation teams, though, is a lack of resources, as cited by 58% of respondents. Some help may be on the way, though, as almost half (45%) of respondents said that their content marketing budget will increase next year, either by 1-9% (32% share) or by more than 9% (13% share).

More resources might also help those marketers who have in the past reported budget challenges with developing quality content at scale. In this latest study, the top challenges cited by B2B marketers while scaling content production are not enough content repurposing (48%) and lack of communication across silos (40%).

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a July survey of “894 respondents, mostly from North America, who indicated their organization is primarily B2B and that they are either content marketers or work in marketing, communications, or other roles involving content.”