Content Volume – and Budgets – Expected to Increase Next Year

Improving the customer experience (CX) will be the top priority for content programs next year, according to a report [download page] from Ascend2 in partnership with Canto, aligning with research indicating that content is key to CX improvement. The biggest challenge that marketers are facing in creating, managing, and distributing content is keeping up with increasing content demands for various channels, per the report.

That’s followed by another key challenge – allocating adequate budget and/or resources.

Both of these challenges are addressed separately in the report, with survey respondents outlining their expectations for content volume and budgets in the coming year.

Aligning with the obstacle of keeping up with growing content demands, the content and creative professionals surveyed in the US and UK indicate that they expect content volume to increase next year. Indeed about three-quarters (74%) expect content volume to grow in the coming year, including almost 1 in 5 (19%) who expect that increase to be a significant one.

Luckily, those expectations are generally matched by the budget outlook. More than 7 in 10 (72%) expect their content budget to increase either significantly (18%) or moderately (54%) next year, versus just 1 in 10 who expect a decrease.

That represents an uptick in budget expectations from last year, when 64% foresaw growth in their budget for content and creative production against 15% envisioning a pull-back in that spending.

While budgets are rising, there are some areas with room for improvement. Only 1 in 8 (13%) report a significant increase in the ROI of their content and creative production in the last year. Additionally, only 1 in 3 (33%) are very satisfied with how content is managed and distributed within their organization, something which the report finds could be helped by the use of a digital asset management (DAM) platform, which fewer than half (43%) are currently using.

In other survey highlights:

More than one-third (33%) are using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create content, and a further 42% plan to do so in the coming year. B2B organizations – which have embraced generative AI for content marketing – are ahead of B2C respondents in this regard (49% and 27%, respectively).

The most commonly used AI tools in respondents’ organizations are data analytics (53%) and chat-based tools/chatbots (42%).

Companies using more AI tools appear to be more confident in their resources and technology, more satisfied with how content is managed and distributed, and more likely to report increases in ROI over the past year.

The leading metrics used to determine content effectiveness/ROI are audience engagement, KPIs such as website traffic, conversion rates, lead generation, and/or sales revenue, and quality and relevance of the content for target audiences.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 375 content and creative professionals in the US (65% share) and UK (35%). Almost half (45%) work at B2C companies, with 22% at B2B companies and the remaining 33% at companies targeting B2B and B2C equally. Roughly half (51%) work in teams with more than 20 people.