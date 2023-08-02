Offers Spur Direct Mail Engagement Among Older Adults; Design Plays a Role with Younger Recipients

US direct mail volumes inched up last year, and marketers report satisfaction with their direct mail performance. In fact, almost two-thirds (64%) of US adults say that direct mail has inspired them to take an action such as exploring websites and reviews or making a purchase, according to research [download page] from Lob.

Offers are the most common influencer of direct mail engagement, per the report, with 65% of respondents saying that they would be inspired to take action as a result of an offer or promotion that caught their eye. That figure rises to 73% among respondents ages 55 and older, compared to 56% among those ages 18-34.

The brand also plays a strong role in decisions to engage with a piece of direct mail: 60% said they would take action on a piece of mail if they were already interested in the brand/product/service, while 37% would do so if someone they know had recently purchased from the brand and recommended them.

Interestingly, 3 in 10 adults would take action – such as searching for a brand online, visiting a brand website, checking the brand’s social media, looking up reviews of the brand, buying a product, or visiting a brand location – because the design of the direct mail piece captured their attention. This is particularly important for younger consumers: adults ages 18-34 were 50% more likely than those ages 55+ to say that a direct mail piece’s design would motivate them to take action (36% vs. 24%). When thinking specifically about images, respondents overall said that the most appealing types are images of an item/brand/service they have previously purchased, images that include an event or location local to them, and images of food.

Meanwhile, personalization of a direct mail piece to the recipient also plays a greater role in influencing action among the younger (34%) than older (22%) bracket. Additionally, 18% of 18-34-year-olds say that if they wanted to learn more about a brand from a piece of direct mail they would use a personalized URL, compared to 11% of those ages 55 and older.

The report does note that personalized URLs and QR codes are growing in popularity. Some 48% of respondents this year said that they would be likely to open a piece of direct mail from a brand they’re particularly interested in if it had a personalized URL, up from 42% who said the same last year. Moreover, 43% said the same about the direct mail piece having a QR code, up from 37% last year. Separately, about 4 in 10 (39% of) adults said that they would be likely to scan a QR code on a piece of direct mail to take action, with this figure climbing to 51% among young adults ages 18-34.

As for “taking action,” among those who reported having taken action in the past after receiving a piece of direct mail, the most common ones taken were to visit the brand or service website (57%) and to search for the brand/product/service online (53%). Notably, some 36% said they had bought a product or signed up for a service as a result of the piece of direct mail.

Other Survey Highlights:

About half of adults either sometimes (40%) or often (11%) share direct mail with family or friends.

Roughly 7 in 10 (71%) say they read direct mail the same day they bring it inside their residence, including 78% of respondents ages 55+.

The majority (55%) of respondents agree that they expect direct mail they receive from brands will be personalized for them in some way.

Almost half (47%) say that they are often introduced to new brands via direct mail.

Consumers are most apt to open or read a piece of direct mail from a brand if it contains a single offer or promotion or multiple offers or promotions.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 2,000 US adults (18+).