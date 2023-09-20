Marketers Are Using Direct Mail Mostly for Customer Acquisition, Say Overall Performance is Improving

Direct mail volume inched up last year and marketing spend on direct mail is expected to climb this year. Indeed, almost half (49%) of B2B and B2C marketing strategy leaders surveyed [download page] by SeQuel Response report that their direct mail budget has increased over the past year, putting this channel in the upper tier of those with budget increases.

What’s more, the report’s survey respondents appear to be quite pleased with direct mail’s performance, with 70% saying that it has improved in the last 12 months and an additional 27% saying that it has remained steady.

In examining the marketing objectives for various forms of direct advertising, the report shows that direct mail is most commonly associated with customer acquisition, with 43% of respondents saying that this is a goal of direct mail. Direct mail is also fairly frequently used for lead remarketing (40%) and lead generation (38%), but less so for brand awareness (34%) and customer retention (27%).

Looking at the objectives most commonly perceived to correspond with the types of direct media tested, paid search and programmatic display lead the way for lead generation goals, while social media is tops among channels for lead remarketing, printed media for brand awareness, and email and SMS/MMS for customer retention.

Of course, these channels can work hand-in-hand, too. Fully 91% of marketers believe that integrating direct mail and digital channels has a positive impact on campaign performance. One such digital channel is email: three-quarters (75%) of respondents report integrating direct mail with email.

Indeed, the ability to integrate with digital campaigns is one of the leading advantages of direct mail, per the study. The top advantage overall, per the respondents, is the personalization/customization options afforded, while integration is next, along with mail volume and budget flexibility. By contrast, the affordability of direct mail is at the bottom of the list of advantages. Interestingly, though, some marketers are using direct mail due to the rising customer acquisition cost of digital channels, according to previous SeQuel Response research.

In fact, the cost per acquisition of direct mail is deemed to be one of the smallest challenges of direct mail channels, with relatively few citing it as among their top 3. Instead, the top challenges include audience targeting/data access limitations, performance concerns, client preference for digital channels, lack of executive buy-in, and internal personnel bandwith.

Finally, marketers’ biggest concerns with direct mail programs are tracking direct mail performance across omnichannel strategies and reaching audiences with increased data security regulations for offline data/modeling data.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on an April survey of 250 US B2B and B2C marketing strategy leaders across industries.