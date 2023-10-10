Direct Mail Marketers Report Integration Efforts

Direct mail volume has recovered over the past couple of years, and marketer spending on the channel inched up last year and is forecast to rise again this year. In fact, this year, US marketers will invest almost $40 billion ($39.36 billion) on their direct mail efforts, according to a Winterberry Group study [download page] produced in partnership with the United State Postal Service (USPS). That would make it the 5th-largest paid advertising channel used by US brands, per the report.

One of the key themes highlighted in the report is that “brands have come to widely embrace the ‘omnichannel’ philosophy, emphasizing the integration of all marketing channels, both digital and traditional, in a diverse media mix.”

This is borne out by results from a survey of marketers leveraging direct mail that are contained in the report. When asked to select the primary way in which the role of direct mail is changing in their organizations, respondents were most likely to say that that “we are taking steps to better integrate direct mail with other marketing channels, and are seeing benefits from doing so,” with 39% share pointing to this shift. Another fifth (20.2% share) indicated that they are taking steps to better integrate direct mail, though they’re yet to see the benefits from doing so. As such, the majority of respondents (roughly 6 in 10) are working to improve the integration of direct mail with other channels.

In fact, some 37% of marketers surveyed say that their improved ability to activate omnichannel campaigns will be a core driver of their increased direct mail spend over the next year – with this the most cited of any factor for rising spend.

This brings to mind recent research from SeQuel Response, in which the ability to integrate with digital campaigns was considered to be one of the leading advantages of direct mail.

That same study found that direct mail is commonly associated with customer acquisition, and that finding is backed up by this latest report. When asked to indicate the most important use case direct mail fulfills for their organization, a leading 45.4% share of respondents cited customer acquisition (at scale and/or among specialized target audiences), far ahead of other use cases including win-back of lost customers (18%) and re-targeting customers (11.8%).

In other highlights from the report:

Beyond omnichannel activation, other core drivers of increased direct mail spend over the next year include enhanced targeting ability (36%) and increased personalization ability (34%).

A slight majority (53%) of respondents are shifting to more personalized content over the next year.

Postage will account for 48.4% share of US direct mail spending this year, up from 45.7% share in 2019.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of more than 500 enterprise and middle-market marketing (76% share) and agency (24% share) executives who leverage direct mail to support their companies’ promotional efforts.