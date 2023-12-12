US Newspaper Ad Revenues Drop by Almost 60% Over A Decade

US newspaper ad revenues dropped below the $10 billion mark again last year, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of year-end SEC filings of publicly traded newspaper companies. As such, newspaper ad revenues have fallen by almost 60% since Pew’s analysis of this particular data set began in 2013, when the figure stood at almost $23.6 billion.

For years prior to 2013, Pew’s estimates come from the News Media Alliance, formerly the Newspaper Association of America. That data indicates that newspaper ad revenues peaked in 2005, at almost $50 billion. The last time that this data shows newspaper ad revenues being below the $10 billion mark was in 1976.

The analysis indicates that there was a slight year-over-year uptick in newspaper ad revenues in 2021, the first such occurrence in a decade. This aligns with estimates from PwC, which also showed a slight rebound in newspaper ad revenues in 2021 before a return to declines last year.

PwC forecasts that newspaper ad revenues will decline by a compound annual rate of 2.27% from 2022 through 2027. That drop seems likely given marked declines in newspaper readership in the US.

The forecast also suggests that digital newspaper advertising will overtake print newspaper advertising in 2025. That threshold might even come earlier than predicted, per Pew’s analysis of publicly traded newspaper companies. The analysis indicates that 48% of newspaper companies’ advertising revenue came from digital advertising in 2022, up from 45% in 2021 and from 39% in 2020.

Digital has gradually grown its share of analyzed newspaper companies’ ad revenues over the past decade, from one-fifth (20%) share in 2013.

Clearly, though, digital’s ascent has not been enough to offset print’s losses…