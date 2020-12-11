Select Page

DOOH Advertisers to Hike Spending, but See Challenges

December 11, 2020 DOOH Advertisers to Hike Spending, but See Challenges

VerizonMedia DOOH Ad Buying Challenges Dec2020Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising consistently accounts for a growing share of total out-of-home ad spending. And, although it’s been a difficult year for out-of-home (OOH) advertising in general, with total spending dropping some 45% year-over-year in Q2, recent data [download page] from Verizon Media shows that, in the next 18 months, 6 in 10 (59% of) US advertising decision-makers involved in outdoor media spend expect to increase their DOOH spending.

The increase in spending will come somewhat slowly, with only 39% saying they will increase their spend on DOOH in the next 6 months, and 55% saying they will do so in the next year. However, the survey found broad confidence that, due to device fatigue and a shift to spending more time in essential business, on road trips and in distanced outdoor venues, DOOH is the right place to invest their advertising dollars.

That’s not to say that advertisers are finding DOOH buying to be without its challenges. More than half of these decision-makers say that they find buying DOOH very (8%) or somewhat (45%) difficult.

When asked to share their challenges in buying DOOH, half (50%) report that one such challenge is the high cost of advertising through this channel. Some 44% say that they find it difficult to find the right partner to work with, while others are finding management and optimization difficult (36%). To a lesser extent, respondents are encountering challenges such as unproven ROI or value of investment (31%), inadequate reporting or analytics capabilities (31%), a lack of budget for DOOH (26%) and DOOH not reaching their target audience (24%).

Even with these challenges, advertisers do recognize the benefits. Surprisingly – and perhaps reflecting their roles in outdoor media, the report indicates that the vast majority of respondents feel that DOOH has stronger reach and KPIs than social media or digital display (94%). Furthermore, they are in general agreement that DOOH has improved their brand metrics (92%) and can deliver both upper and lower funnel metrics (91%).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of about 250 US decision-makers in outdoor media spend.

Related

Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Cyber Week Recap Advertisers Reportedly Spent As Much on Facebook as on Radio and Print Combined in Q2 Here’s How Much COVID Has Impacted Global Ad Spend Across Channels US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Here’s How COVID-19 Is Expected to Impact Global Ad Spending This Year These Are the Top Goals and Challenges Involved in Programmatic Ad-Buying Media Quality Issues Persist: Here’s What Publishers and Agencies Are Doing About It US Online Media Spend in 2019 and the Outlook for 2020 US Offline Media Spend in 2019 and the Outlook for 2020

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This